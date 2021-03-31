AJR on Their Love For Broadway and How it Inspired Their Latest Single 'BANG!'

AJR, the pop band trio comprised of brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met, are speaking out about how Broadway inspired their latest single, "BANG!"

The Met brothers talked with Vulture about their love for musical theatre and how it found its way into the album.

"I think what we love about musical theater is that when the lead character sings the 'want' song, it's just like, 'I'm not going to apologize for it. I want this!'," Ryan said. "And so for us, 'Bang!' was kind of like when the evil villain walks in. We thought, 'How do we take that vibe and make it palatable for people that listen to the radio and listen to Spotify playlists in 2021?'"

Ryan also went on to talk about why he loves Broadway, and how the music can be applicable to everyday situations.

"It can be really specific and very considered and apply to just one story, and yet it can be accessible on an enormous level," he said. "I think the best Broadway songs, the 'One Day More's of the world, are really good at doing the same. There's this specific story about the French Revolution, but also it's 'one day more' until whatever you want it to be. And you can relate on any level."

Read the full interview on Vulture and listen to "BANG!" below: