Wake Up With BWW 3/29: PLAZA SUITE Opens, CAMELOT Broadway Revival, and More!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite

Today's top stories include the reviews for Plaza Suite, which officially opened last night, March 28! Read all of the reviews below!

Plus, Camelot returns to Broadway in November, casting for The Kite Runner, and more!

Plaza Suite Opens

Review Roundup: PLAZA SUITE, Starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Opens On Broadway!

On Friday night, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited first preview of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.. (more...)

More Top Stories

Cast and Creative Team Announced For THE KITE RUNNER

The cast and creative team for the Broadway-bound limited engagement of The Kite Runner at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) this summer.. (more...)

Aaron Sorkin & Bartlett Sher Will Bring Reimagined CAMELOT to Broadway

Next season, Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) will bring the world of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT to vibrant life once again when it produces a new version of the classic tale, reimagined for the 21st century. Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, November 3 and open on Thursday, December 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).. (more...)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces New Casting

Producers of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announced today that Steve Haggard is now playing the role of Harry Potter and Angela Reed rejoins the Broadway company on Tuesday, May 3rd in the role of Ginny Potter.. (more...)

MACBETH Announces Rush Policy For Broadway Run

Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, has announced a limited number of $45 general rush tickets will be available for each performance beginning tomorrow, March 29 when performances begin.. (more...)

Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Shoshana Bean & More Join MISCAST22

MCC Theater announced today additional performers for Miscast22, which returns to the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday April 4, 2022. The evening will honor Emmy and Tony Award® winner Christine Baranski, MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan, and MCC Youth Company Alum Alexander Lambie.. (more...)

THE LITTLE PRINCE on Broadway Announces Rush Ticket Policy

A limited number of $35 rush tickets for The Little Prince will be available on a first-come, first-served basis when the box office opens on the day of each performance. Rush tickets are limited to 2 per person and may be partial view.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Second Stage's TO MY GIRLS

Previews are underway for Second Stage Theater's world premiere of JC Lee's To My Girls, directed by Stephen Brackett. TO MY GIRLS will officially open on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, The Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).. (more...)

