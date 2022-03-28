HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces New Casting

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

Producers of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announced today that Steve Haggard is now playing the role of Harry Potter and Angela Reed rejoins the Broadway company on Tuesday, May 3rd in the role of Ginny Potter. A new block of tickets was released today for all performances through January 15, 2023 at the Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, NYC).

Steve Haggard made his Broadway debut in 2019 as part of the year two company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He's appeared regionally at Steppenwolf Theater in Tribes; at Writers Theatre in Witch, The Importance of Being Earnest, Doubt and Old Glory; at A Red Orchid Theatre in 33 To Nothing, 3C, Sender, The Mutilated, Accidentally Like a Martyr and The Aliens; at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in King Lear, As You Like It and Romeo and Juliet; and numerous others. He's appeared on television in "The Chi", "Chicago PD", "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break."

Angela Reed was a member of the original Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and she created the role of Ginny Potter in the original San Francisco company. She's also appeared on Broadway in A Doll's House, Part 2, The Country Girl and Rock 'n' Roll. She's appeared on tour in War Horse and Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway credits include Keen Company, Mint Theater Company. She's appeared regionally at The Goodman, The Old Globe, Baltimore Center Stage, Denver Center, Pittsburgh City Theatre, American Repertory Theatre, Two River Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Cleveland Play House, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Syracuse Stage, among many others. Select television credits include "FBI: Most Wanted", "House of Cards", "Girls", "Daredevil", "The Blacklist", "Blue Bloods", "Law & Order", "L&O: SVU", "L&O: Criminal Intent".

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 4.5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Do hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.

For the latest health and safety protocols please visit www.HarryPotterBroadway.com/safety.