Review Roundup: PLAZA SUITE, Starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Opens On Broadway!

Plaza Suite, starring two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker, officially opens on Broadway tonight at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26.

The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

Read the reviews here:

Jesse Green, The New York Times: The first thing you see when the curtain goes up on "Plaza Suite" is an aquatint image of that grand hotel in its antique glory. But when it comes to datedness, the faux-French pile that opened its doors in 1907 has nothing on the Neil Simon comedy - itself a faux-French pile - that debuted on Broadway in 1968. Despite the wearying efforts of a likable cast headed by Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, the passage of 54 years is more than enough to reveal the triptych of one-act plays as uninhabitable in 2022.

Daniel D'Addario, Variety: So thank goodness for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick - the two contemporary stars perhaps most apt for an exercise in squareness. To call their work in the new Broadway revival of "Plaza Suite" at the Hudson Theatre "diligent" is to suggest a leaden night out. But the real-life married couple bring a serious commitment to the spirit of the work, allowing their own personas to throw some metatextual sparks without overtaking the spirit of Simon. As directed by John Benjamin Hickey, Parker and Broderick provoke, alienate and woo one another, and provide a strong argument for a playwright whose work seems next-to-impossible to subvert.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Neil Simon's Plaza Suite is back on Broadway, and the title character looks great. When the curtain goes up, the set gets entrance applause; designed by John Lee Beatty, that master of envy-inducing decor, it has a golden glow of classic luxury. Simon's hit 1968 trilogy of short comedies, about three different couples in Room 719 of the ritzy Manhattan hotel, is perhaps less timeless in its appeal. Its main characters are mostly middle-aged, and so is the writing; it is now over 50, and its comic cheek is showing some laugh lines. But the vestiges of laughs are nice wrinkles, as wrinkles go, and while this production doesn't leave you rolling in the aisles, it is likely to at least leave you smiling.

David Cote, Observer: For both actors, Plaza Suite ought to be a wonderful workout, a chance to show off versatility while nailing Simon's well-crafted yuks. Instead, it feels like community theater for rich people, amateurish despite the deluxe sets and costumes (by John Lee Beatty and Jane Greenwood, respectively). When you leave Neil Simon feeling protective of his literary reputation, you know something's gone terribly wrong.

Jesse Oxfeld, New York Stage Review: Both Broderick and Parker have worked for many years on stage and screen, but, generally speaking, Broderick is today known as the stage actor of the couple, with two Tony Awards, while Parker is the TV star. And yet it's Parker who acquits herself best through this trio of one-acts, reminding us that she is a gifted physical performer, as good with the broad strokes of sell-it-to-the-back-row vaudevillian comedy as she is in HBO closeup. Broderick, on the other hand, seems almost miscast in the first two segments.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: Hence the new production of Simon's play, starring real-life husband and wife Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in the roles originally played onstage by the formidable George C. Scott and Maureen Stapleton. Unfortunately, these likable actors only intermittently infuse comic dynamism into the dated work which needed a firmer directorial stamp than the one applied by actor John Benjamin Hickey, here making his Broadway staging debut. When a Neil Simon play gets its biggest laugh by unveiling a character's garish plaid pants, you know that something's not working.