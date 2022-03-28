Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Shoshana Bean & More Join MISCAST22

MCC Theater announced today additional performers for Miscast22, which returns to the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday April 4, 2022. The evening will honor Emmy and Tony AwardÂ® winner Christine Baranski, MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan, and MCC Youth Company Alum Alexander Lambie.

Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Wicked), Myles Frost (MJ The Musical), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire, Some Like It Hot), Tony AwardÂ® winner Andrea Martin (Pippin, "Evil"), Grammy, Emmy, and Tony AwardÂ® winner Audra McDonald ("The Gilded Age," Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill), Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Lea Michele (Spring Awakening, "Glee"), Tony AwardÂ® winner Kelli O'Hara ("The Gilded Age," The King and I) and Steven Pasquale (Assassins, American Son) join the previously announced performers, which include Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment," Clyde's), Tony AwardÂ® nominee RaÃºl Esparza (MCC's Seared and "Law and Order: SVU"), Tony AwardÂ® nominee Joshua Henry (MCC's The Wrong Man, Tick, Tick... Boom!), Tony AwardÂ® nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Hello, Dolly!), and Tony AwardÂ® winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge, "Schmigadoon"). Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as Musical Director.

MCC Theater also announced that Miscast22 will be filmed in its entirety for a broadcast that will stream this spring, allowing theatergoers everywhere to experience Miscast from their own homes. Miscast22 will stream on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 7pm ET. Tickets for the virtual broadcast are $30 and can be purchased by visiting https://hopin.com/events/miscast22/registration.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. On April 4, the biggest stars of stage and screen will take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Tickets for the April 4th in-person event are available for purchase at www.mcctheater.org/miscast. Additional benefits can be accessed through ticket and sponsorship packages. For more information, visit the website or e-mail events@mcctheater.org.

Funds raised from Miscast22 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

MCC Theater is one of New York's leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, driven by a mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Founded in 1986 as a collective of artists leading peer-based classes to support their own development as actors, writers and directors, the tenets of collaboration, education, and community are at the core of MCC Theater's programming. One of the only theaters in the country led continuously by its founders, Artistic Directors Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, and Will Cantler, MCC fulfills its mission through the production of world, American, and New York premiere plays and musicals that challenge artists and audiences to confront contemporary personal and social issues, and robust playwright development and education initiatives that foster the next generation of theater artists and students.

MCC Theater's celebrated productions include Aziza Barnes' BLKS; Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play; Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike; Robert Askins' Hand to God (Broadway transfer; five 2015 Tony AwardÂ® nominations including Best Play); John Pollono's Small Engine Repair; Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really; Sharr White's The Other Place (Broadway transfer); Jeff Talbott's The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award); Neil LaBute's reasons to be pretty (Broadway transfer, three 2009 Tony AwardÂ® nominations, including Best Play), Some Girl(s), Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, and All The Ways To Say I Love You; Michael Weller's Fifty Words; Alexi Kaye Campbell's The Pride; Bryony Lavery's Frozen (Broadway transfer; four 2004 Tony AwardÂ® nominations including Best Play, Tony AwardÂ® for Best Featured Actor); Tim Blake Nelson's The Grey Zone; Rebecca Gilman's The Glory of Living (2002 Pulitzer Prize finalist); Margaret Edson's Wit (1999 Pulitzer Prize); and the musicals Coraline, Carrie, and Ride the Cyclone. Many plays developed and produced by MCC have gone on to productions throughout the country and around the world.

Blake West joined the company in 2006 as Executive Director. MCC opened the doors to its new home in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, on January 9, 2019, unifying the company's activities under one roof for the first time and expanding its producing, artist development, and education programming.

