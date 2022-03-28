Cast and Creative Team Announced For THE KITE RUNNER

The cast and creative team for the Broadway-bound limited engagement of The Kite Runner at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) this summer.

Leading the cast is Amir Arison (Amir) and Faran Tahir (Baba). They will be joined by Demosthenes Chrysan (u/s Baba, Taheri, Ali), Danish Farooqui (Wali/Doctor), Azita Ghanizada (Soraya), Joe Joseph (Merchant/Russian Soldier, u/s Assef, Kamal/Zaman, Wali/Doctor), Dea Julien (u/s Hassan, Sohrab), Dariush Kashani (Rahim Kahan), Beejan Land (Kamal/Zaman), Amir Malaklou (Assef), Christine Mirzayan (Ensemble, u/s Soraya), Haris Pervaiz (u/s General), Alex Purcell (u/s Amir), Eric Sirakian (Hassan/Sohrab), Houshang Touzie (General Taheri), and Evan Zes (Ali/Farid). Salar Nader plays the tabla, a percussion instrument.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's internationally best-selling novel and adapted by Matthew Spangler, the production comes to New York from two successful seasons in London's West End where it was called "a cultural phenomenon" by The Sunday Express and "an enthralling tale beautifully told" by The Daily Telegraph.

Performances will begin on July 6; opening night is July 21, and it will run through October 30.

The Kite Runner is directed by Giles Croft and adapted by Matthew Spangler. The creative team is Barney George (Scenic and Costume Design), Charles Balfour (Lighting Design), Drew Baumohl (Sound Design), William Simpson (Projection Design), Jonathan Girling (Composer and Musical Supervisor), Kitty Winter (Movement Director), Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director), Humaira Ghilzai (Cultural Advisor and Script Consultant) and Damian Sandys (Associate Director).

It is produced by Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland of Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Jayne Baron Sherman, and in association with UK Productions Ltd. and Flying Entertainment Ltd/Kilimanjaro Group Ltd. Daryl Roth is the Executive Producer.

Originally published in 2003, The Kite Runner became a bestseller across the globe and has since been published in 70 countries, selling 31.5 million copies in 60 languages. Now this powerful story has been adapted into a stunning stage production.

One of the best-loved and most highly acclaimed novels of our time, The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents, that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

The Kite Runner was originally produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse.

Amir Arison (Amir) Best known for nine seasons on NBC/Sony/Netflix's "The Blacklist." TV/Film includes: "The Dropout," "Ramy," "Law & Order: SVU," "American Horror Story," "Billions," "Bull," "Homeland," "Girls," 20 Weeks, The Visitor. NY Theatre: Aftermath (NYTW, Drama League Nominee), Why Torture Is Wrong... (Public Theatre), Queens Boulevard (Signature), A Very Common Procedure (MCC), The Muscles in Our Toes (LAByrinth), Hamlet (Waterwell). Regional: Yale Rep, Huntington, Old Vic, RSC, & more. 2018 Mendez Award Recipient. 2022 SJFF Pomegranate Award (Career Achievement in Acting). Arison is repped by Sweet 180 and Meyer Downs.

Faran Tahir (Baba). An actor, writer, director, producer, Tahir has appeared in over 50 stage productions across the US and the world. Recently, he played the title roles of Othello at Shakespeare Theatre Co. and Richard III at Commonwealth Shakespeare Co. (Nominations). His film credits include over 30 films, e.g., Iron Man, Star Trek, Elysium, Escape Plan. His 100s of television credits include recurring roles on "Scandal," "12 Monkeys," "Warehouse 13," "Once A Upon Time," "American Crime," "Dallas" among many others.

Demosthenes Chrysan (u/s Baba, Taheri, Ali). Broadway: Golden Boy, Junk, The Velveteen Rabbit; London: Blood and Gifts - The National Theatre. Off Broadway: Incident at Vichy (Signature Theatre) Urge for Going (The Public), Aftermath (NYTW) Queens Boulevard (Signature Theater). Film: Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, A Case of You, Zoo. TV: "Pose," "Little America," "Bull," "Blindspot," "Gotham," "Blacklist," "Feed the Beast," "Sneaky Pete," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Orange is the New Black," "L&O," "Flesh and Bone," "Killing Kennedy," "Blue Bloods," "Boardwalk Empire," "Damages," "Louie," "30 Rock."

Danish Farooqui (Wali/Doctor): Broadway debut. TV: "The Blacklist", "Power Book II: Ghost", "Fleishman is in Trouble". Voiceover: I Am Malala, Narwhal's School of Awesomeness (Penguin Random House), Earth Defense Forces (PS4), Little Vampire (English dub), Creadores de Soluciones (Spanish dub). "Akelay Sath Mein" (YouTube). Upcoming: "The Twisted Timeline of Sammy and Raj" (Nickelodeon), King Lahiri, Discharge.

Azita Ghanizada (Soraya) A political asylum seeker from Afghanistan has broken many cultural barriers in Hollywood. Currently recurring on CBS's "United States of AL," Azita's recent television work includes Freeform's "Good Trouble" and HBO's "Ballers;" recent film work includes Complete Unknown, The Friend, and We Broke Up. Additional television credits: "Alphas," "Elementary, 9-1-1," "Castle," "Entourage." She is also the founder of MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition, and an Ambassador for Women for Women International.

Joe Joseph (Merchant/Russian Soldier, u/s Assef, Kamal/Zaman, Wali/Doctor) Most recently seen across the country as Haled in the first national tour of The Band's Visit. Broadway: The Band's Visit. Off-Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Loveless Texas, Baghdaddy, Genet Porno. Ads for Disaronno, Newport. Proud graduate of the University of Detroit Jesuit and the University of Michigan.

Dea Julien (u/s Hassan, Sohrab). Broadway debut! National Tour: West Side Story (dir. Arthur Laurents/David Saint). Select NYC: Intimacy (The New Group), STET (Abingdon Theatre), Lawnpeople (Cherry Lane), Blueprint Specials (Public Theater UTR/Waterwell), Conduct of Life (Boundless Theatre), Julius Caesar (Pocket Universe), Metropolitan Opera Children's Chorus. Regional: Ring of Fire (GEVA), The Wolves (TheaterWorks). Film: Cut in Half (dir. Susan Seidelman), Public Speaking, Stanley+Afsaneh, Fan Girl. NYU/Tisch. Endless love and thanks to my family, Sinclair, and this beautiful team! @deakjulien

Dariush Kashani (Rahim Khan). Theater: The Band's Visit (Tony, Best Musical), Oslo (Tony, Best Play, Obie, Outstanding Cast), The Invisible Hand (NYTW), The Happiest Song Plays Last (Second Stage), Homebody / Kabul (Mark Taper / BAM / NYTW), East is East (MTC). Film: Rachel Hendrix, Eagle Eye, Wasabi Tuna. TV: "High Maintenance," "The Code," "Dietland," "Madam Secretary," "NCIS: LA," "Medium," "NCIS," "Ghost Whisperer," "CSI," "Lost," "24," "Without a Trace," "Law & Order." MFA Rutgers, Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Beejan Land (Kamal/Zama/u/s Amir) is an award-winning Australian actor making his Broadway debut. He's performed in over 40 professional stage productions in Europe and Australia. Favorite roles have been Prior Walter in Angels in America, working with Mnouchkine's Théâtre du Soleil - Les Naufragés du Fol Espoir - Molière Award (French TONY) and Barry Levinson's film Rock the Kasbah w/Bill Murray (Netflix). Fluent in five languages, he graduated Ecole Jacques Lecoq in Paris and NIDA in Australia. @BeejanLand

Amir Malaklou (Assef) is making his Broadway debut. Film: Viper Club, Secret in Their Eyes, Argo. TV: "The Endgame" (NBC), "Evil" (Paramount+), "Major Crimes" (TNT), "Doubt" (CBS), "The Fosters" (Freeform), "Loosely Exactly Nicole" (MTV). Amir received his MFA from NYU Grad Acting. Love & Gratitude to Mom, Dad, sisters, and kid brother.

Christine Mirzayan (Ensemble) Broadway and New York debut. Select regional credits: The Crucible, The Christians, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, Life of Galileo (PlayMakers Repertory Company) Beast on the Moon, Measure for Measure, Real Estate (PlayMakers Ground Floor Series). Christine received her MFA in Acting from The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

Haris Pervaiz (u/s General) A native New Yorker, Haris is thrilled to be making his Broadway Debut. Most recently guest starring in ABC's NCIS: New Orleans. To my loving and supporting family, we did it! Thank you Laura Stanczyk for this opportunity and a big shout out to my reps: DGRW & CLA.

Alex Purcell (u/s Amir) Broadway debut. Off-Broadway/New York highlights: Public Enemy and Stupid Fu**ing Bird (Pearl Theatre); Romeo & Juliet and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Smith Street Stage); Hot L Baltimore (Harold Clurman Lab Theatre). Regional highlights: Twelfth Night (Denver Center for the Performing Arts); Disgraced (Hangar Theatre/Portland Stage Company); Peter & The Starcatcher, A Christmas Carol (Cincinnati Playhouse). TV credits: The Endgame, FBI: Most Wanted, and Bull. Graduate of Stella Adler Studio of Acting and the NYU film program. AlexGPurcell.com.

Eric Sirakian (Hassan/Sohrab) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in The Kite Runner! Theater credits include The Jungle (West End), Twelfth Night, The Comedy of Errors, and Pericles (Shakespeare's Globe). Television includes "Masters of the Air" (Apple TV+), and film includes Havoc (Netflix), both upcoming. He studied at Yale and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Houshang Touzie (General Taheri) started at the Tehran Drama Workshop, an avant-garde theatre institute. His career there led him to the Shiraz Persepolis Festival, where he worked with Robert Wilson, and later to NYC with the La Mama theatre group, where he appeared in The Tibetan Book of the Dead. In Los Angeles he established Workshop 79, a theatre company where he wrote and directed 16 plays in Farsi, touring globally.

Evan Zes (Ali/Farid) Broadway debut. Off Broadway: Signature, The Mint, Irish Rep., The Acting Company, Soho Playhouse. International: Rent Control (writer/performer). Julie Taymor's The King Stag - Barbican, London. Select Regional: Hartford Stage, McCarter, Alley, Goodman, Old Globe, Shakespeare Theater, A.R.T., Cleveland Playhouse, Westport, La Jolla, Arena, Cincinnati Playhouse, Baltimore Centerstage, Berkeley Rep, Pittsburgh CLO. TV/Film: "Only Murders in the Building," "Blacklist," "FBI Most Wanted," "The Path," "All My Children," Incident at Vichy, The Street. @zesevan

Salar Nader (Tabla Artist). Hailed as Afghanistan's Tabla virtuoso, Salar is a percussionist, composer, educator, and producer. Groomed by Grammy award winner, Zakir Hussain, he currently tours with legendary bassist Stanley Clarke. Salar composed the music and played tabla in six other Kite Runner productions throughout the U.S. and Canada. www.salarnader.com

Matthew Spangler (Playwright). Plays include: The Kite Runner (West End, U.K. tour, Dubai); Albatross co-written with Benjamin Evett (off-Broadway); Tortilla Curtain from the novel by T.C. Boyle (San Diego Rep); Operation Ajax co-written with Farshad Farahat; Striking Back co-written with Kellie Hughes from the book by Mary Manning and Sinead O'Brien (Dublin Theatre Festival); The Story of Zahra co-written with Raeda Ghazaleh from the novel by Hanan al-Shaykh (Carthage Theatre Festival, Tunisia); The Forgotten Empress (Z Space San, Francisco); and The Beekeeper of Aleppo co-written with Nesrin Alrefaai from the novel by Christy Lefteri (upcoming). Matthew is Professor of Performance Studies and Chair of Film & Theatre at San José State University, and Writer-in-Residence at the Hinterland Festival in Ireland.

Khaled Hosseini (Original Book Author) was born in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 1965. In 1980, after the Soviet invasion of his birthplace, Khaled and his family were granted political asylum in the U.S. Khaled studied medicine and practiced as a physician in California until 2004, after which he dedicated himself to writing. He is the author of The Kite Runner, A Thousand Splendid Suns, and other books. He has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, since 2006. In 2008, he launched The Khaled Hosseini Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which provides humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. He lives in CA.

Giles Croft (Director) was appointed artistic director of The Gate Theatre, London in 1985. In 1989 he joined The National Theatre as Literary Manager before becoming Artistic Director of the Palace Theatre, Watford and was then artistic director of Nottingham Playhouse. Giles has directed more than 60 productions and his most recent include The Kite Runner, Any Means Necessary, Tony's Last Tape, Arcadia, The Glass Menagerie, and The Cherry Orchard. He is also a playwright; his work has been produced widely in the UK and Europe.

Barney George (Scenic and Costume Design) is a designer and maker for theater, live events, and creative spaces. He has designed sets and costumes for over 90 stage productions, ranging from regional and international touring to London's West End. His creative journey began as a film and television prop maker in a family run business. Barney continues to enjoy collaborating with artists and makers from diverse disciplines, reflecting his own broad creative background. He lives and works in the UK.

Charles Balfour (Lighting Design) has been lighting shows for over 30 years and has established himself as one of Europe's leading designers. He has worked regularly at the Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre and on London's West End, most recently Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical for which he was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award. Charles was last on Broadway lighting Jez Butterworth's The River and The Events at NY Theatre Workshop in 2015.

Drew Baumohl (Sound Design) trained at The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Previous sound designs include Enemy of the People, Pride and Prejudice, Richard III, Of Mice and Men, Blithe Spirit, (Nottingham Playhouse) The Threepenny Opera (Graeae Theatre Company) I Dare You (Leicester Curve) Mary Shelley (Shared Experience) Miss Nightingale (Mr. Bugg Presents) Sweet Charity, A Midsummer Night's Dream (The New Wolsey Theatre) Volpone, Dr Faustus, Workshop Negative (Tangle Theatre Company) Soonchild (Red Earth), The Ritual (Birmingham Rep).

William Simpson (Projection Design) Projection designs in include The Kite Runner (West End London, Dubai and UK national tour), Living Lakes (Michigan), Rocky the Musical (Stuttgart, Stage Entertainment), Derren Brown - Miracle (UK national tour), Theatre of Illumination (UK), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (West Yorkshire Playhouse & UK tour), Richard III and Charlie Peace (Nottingham Playhouse), Piano Circus - Trilogies (Kings Place, London), the award winning adaptation of Of Mice and Men by Mike Kenny (Mind the Gap) and Clockwork (National Theatre - London).

Jonathan Girling (Composer and Musical Director) Theatre credits include Winter's Tale and Macbeth (National Theatre, London), The Jew of Malta, Anya, The American Pilot and White Out (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Kite Runner, Sleuth and Families of Lockerbie (Nottingham Playhouse), and Aesop's Fables (Unicorn Theatre, London) among many more. Jonathan has won the Artists' International Development Award, the Royal Television Society Award, and other compositional awards, writing for the English National Opera, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, BBC Singers and many others.

Kitty Winter (Movement Director). Recent credits: Little Red Riding Hood, Pinocchio (Nottingham Playhouse), The Wolf, The Duck and The Mouse (Unicorn Theatre), The Fishermen (Trafalgar Studios) Hansel and Gretel, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland (Derby Theatre) FIVE, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, Three Keepers (WinterWalker- touring), Crossings, Wolves are Coming for You (Pentabus- touring) Blood (Belgrade Coventry) Awaking Durga (Soho Theatre). Training: Trinity Laban and Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Laura Stanczyk, C.S.A. (Casting) Broadway, off Broadway and tours: Help! (Shed), Jitney (Nat'l Tour), Encores! Off-Center, Side Show, After Midnight, All Our Children, Noura, Little Rock, The Metromaniacs, A Night with Janis Joplin, Follies, Lombardi, Ragtime, Seafarer, Radio Golf, Coram Boy, Translations, Impressionism, Dirty Dancing, Woman in Black, Glorious Ones, Urinetown. Other Theatre: hundreds of world premieres and productions across the county and internationally as well as Broadway Center Stage at The Kennedy Center.

Humaira Ghilzai (Cultural Advisor and Script Consultant) has been working with notable professional theatres and artists for the past 10 years. Credits include the world premieres, US and UK tours of the adaptations of Khaled Hosseini's A Thousand Splendid Suns as well as The Kite Runner; Tony-winner J.T. Roger's Blood and Gifts (La Jolla Playhouse); Kevin Artigue's The Most Dangerous Highway in the World (Golden Thread); Gabriel Jason Dean's Heartland (five theatres rolling world premiere); Slow Falling Birds (University of San Francisco); and Zealot (South Coast Repertory). Film credits: Merry Friggin Christmas and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and short film, Away and Together. Humaira is a speaker, writer, and producer.

Damian Sandys (Associate Director) trained at Oxford University & Arts Educational. His directing credits include When Midnight Strikes (nominated, Best Musical Production, Off West End Awards); the London revival of Tick, Tick...Boom! (Union Theatre); West Side Story (Bill Kenwright Ltd); He has directed over 50 productions at the Edinburgh Festival, including the sell-out Shakespeare for Breakfast (Winner, Best Comedy, 2017). Assistant/Resident credits include: The Kite Runner (West End); Gary Barlow & Tim Firth's Calendar Girls - The Musical (UK & Ireland Tour); the UK & International tour of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Twitter / Instagram: @munchkindamo

Broadway & Beyond Theatricals is a theatrical producer and booking agency led by founders Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland. Upcoming productions: Cambodian Rock Band, The Cottage. Tours as agent: Paradise Square, The Cher Show, Memphis, Legally Blonde, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Where We Belong and more. www.bbtheatricals.com

Victoria Lang (Producer) Tony and Emmy nominated Producer. Broadway: Funny Girl, Paradise Square, Tootsie, The Cher Show, The Lightning Thief, Sylvia, 1984, Margaritaville. West End: Funny Girl, SHOUT!, Bat Boy. Off Broadway: Found, Silence! (OBA Award), Matt & Ben, Johnny Guitar (Outer Critics Award), SHOUT!, Listen to My Heart. Television: "Regis & Kathie Lee," Specials for PBS & A&E. Film: Macbeth in Manhattan (Winner: S Beach & LI Film Festivals), Perfect Lies, Dark Tides. Founder/Partner: Lang Entertainment Group, Plus Media, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals.

Ryan Bogner (Producer) is a producer and entrepreneur and a founder and Co-President of Content for Broadway & Beyond Theatricals. Notable productions include: The Woodsman, Here Lies Love, Doctor Zhivago and Cheers: Live on Stage among others. Upcoming: Cambodian Rock Band, The Kite Runner, The Cottage, A Very Brady Musical, Paradise Square, Where We Belong. Ryan holds a B.F.A. in Musical Theater and Directing from The Boston Conservatory, and an M.F.A. in Theater Management and Producing from Columbia University.

Tracey Stroock McFarland (Producer) is a seasoned theatrical executive and producer with over two decades of touring industry experience. A graduate of Hamilton College, she held senior positions at two major theatrical booking agencies before founding InHouse Booking in 2014 and is a founding partner and President of Booking at Broadway & Beyond Theatricals. Notable tours include Matthew Bourne's Cinderella, An American in Paris, South Pacific, Legally Blonde, The Cher Show. Upcoming Broadway productions: Paradise Square, The Kite Runner.

Martin Dodd, UK Productions. (Producer). Established in 1995 and responsible for over 200 productions nationally, internationally and in the West End. Producing credits include The Kite Runner, Legally Blonde - the Musical 42nd Street, Oklahoma!, Singin' in the Rain, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, South Pacific, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Jekyll & Hyde - the Musical, Carousel, Fiddler on the Roof, Murdered to Death, Anything Goes, The Pirates of Penzance, Barnum and numerous seasonal pantomimes. Ukproductions.co.uk.

Jayne Baron Sherman (Producer) is a Tony and Olivier Award winning producer. Broadway includes The Minutes, The Great Society, The Sound Inside, Network, American Son, Lifespan of a Fact, It Shoulda Been You, Side Show, Hedwig..., Of Mice and Men, Kinky Boots, The Normal Heart, 33 Variations, and A Raisin in the Sun (2004 revival). Off Broadway: Curvy Widow, Flea Bag (also West End). This is Our Youth (Sydney). Currently streaming: "The Accidental Wolf," (Topic), A Call to Spy (Amazon, Apple), Radium Girls (Netflix), Tu Me Manques (HBO), Wild Nights with Emily (Hulu), Love is Strange (Amazon).

Paul Walden, Flying Entertainment Ltd. (Producer). West End credits include Thriller Live (2009-2021), Olivier Nominated The Rat Pack: Live From Las Vegas (3 ½ years), Dancing in the Streets (2 Years, The Magic of the Musicals, Hollywood and Broadway, The Kite Runner, The Toxic Avenger. Worldwide touring credits include The Rat Pack: Live from Las Vegas, The Kite Runner, Thriller Live, American Idiot. Concert credits include Stevie Wonder, Van Morrison, Little Richard, Smokey Robinson, Ray Charles, Dionne Warwick, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Glenn Campbell, Frankie Valli.

Stuart Galbraith, Kilimanjaro Group (Producer) is a subsidiary of DEAG and comprises Kilimanjaro Live, Flying Music, Gigantic Tickets, MyTicket, Let's Rock Festivals, UK Live, Fane Productions, Singular Artists, Kilimanjaro Theatricals, Form, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival (Scotland) and Christmas Lights. The group produces and promotes over 2000 events every year. The roster of shows, artistes and authors includes Ed SHeeran, Andrea Bocelli, Stereophonics, The Illusionists, Thriller Live, and Margaret Atwood as well as Hadestown and What's New Pussycat.

Daryl Roth (Executive Producer) holds the singular distinction of producing seven Pulitzer Prize-winning plays: Anna in the Tropics; August: Osage County; Clybourne Park; How I Learned to Drive; Proof; Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; and Wit. The proud recipient of 12 Tony Awards, over 125 productions including Kinky Boots, six years on Broadway and internationally; The Normal Heart; and Paula Vogel's Indecent. Upcoming: Between the Lines. Trustee, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Lincoln Center Theater. Honored to have been inducted into the 2017 Theatre Hall of Fame. www.DarylRothProductions.com.