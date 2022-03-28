Aaron Sorkin & Bartlett Sher Will Bring Reimagined CAMELOT to Broadway

Next season, Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) will bring the world of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT to vibrant life once again when it produces a new version of the classic tale, reimagined for the 21st century. Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, November 3 and open on Thursday, December 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, CAMELOT, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, striving for justice, and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" and the title song "Camelot."

Casting and design team for Lincoln Center Theater's new production of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT will be announced at a later date.

ALAN JAY LERNER (Original Book/Lyrics) wrote some of America's best loved and enduring stage and movie musicals with Frederick Loewe over a period of more than 25 years: Life of the Party, What's Up, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, My Fair Lady, Camelot, and Gigi. He also wrote Love Life with Kurt Weill, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Carmelina with Burton Lane, Coco with Andre Previn, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with Leonard Bernstein, and Dance a Little Closer with Charles Strouse. He wrote the libretto and/or lyrics for the following films: An American in Paris, Gigi, The Little Prince, Royal Wedding, and film versions of his plays. He wrote two books: The Street Where I Live and The Musical Theatre: A Celebration. Mr. Lerner died in 1986.

FREDERICK LOEWE (Music) wrote the scores for some of America's most memorable musicals, including My Fair Lady, Camelot, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, and Gigi. Among his most famous songs with lyricist-partner Alan Jay Lerner are "Almost Like Being in Love," "I Could Have Danced All Night," and "Thank Heaven for Little Girls." A musical prodigy, Loewe was born in Berlin in 1901 and, at 13, was the youngest piano soloist to play with the Berlin Philharmonic. Struggling to find work on Broadway after arriving in the U.S. in 1924, Loewe worked at odd jobs and wrote with several other lyricists until approaching Lerner at New York's Lambs Club in 1942 about collaborating on a show - thus beginning one of Broadway's most extraordinary partnerships. Loewe died in Palm Springs in 1988.

AARON SORKIN (Book) the Academy-Award and Emmy winning screenwriter, director, and renowned playwright, made his Broadway debut with A Few Good Men. His subsequent film adaptation was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Best Picture. Sorkin won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Social Network and received an Academy Award nomination for his screenplay Moneyball. Additional screenplays include Steve Jobs, The American President, and Charlie Wilson's War. In 2017, Sorkin made his directorial debut with Molly's Game, which he also wrote, earning him an Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay. Sorkin wrote and directed The Trial of the Chicago 7, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Acclaimed across mediums, Sorkin created and produced "The West Wing," which won 26 Primetime Emmy Awards, "The Newsroom," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" and "Sports Night" and the stage adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird," now the highest grossing American play in Broadway history. Most recently, he wrote and directed Being the Ricardos, now available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

BARTLETT SHER (Director). LCT: South Pacific (Tony Award); Intimate Apparel, My Fair Lady, Oslo, The King and I, Golden Boy, Blood and Gifts, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Awake and Sing!, The Light in the Piazza. Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Fiddler on the Roof, The Bridges of Madison County. Off-Broadway: Cymbeline (Callaway Award); Waste (Obie Award); Don Juan, Pericles (TFANA, BAM). Previously Artistic Director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre (2000-2009), Company Director for the Guthrie Theater and Associate Artistic Director at Hartford Stage. Opera: Rigoletto (Berlin, Metropolitan Opera); Roméo et Juliette (Metropolitan Opera, Salzburg, Milan, Chicago); Faust (Baden Baden); Two Boys (ENO, Metropolitan Opera); Il barbiere di Siviglia (Baden Baden, Metropolitan Opera), Otello, Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore (Metropolitan Opera); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera, City Opera). Film: Oslo (Critics Choice Award, Emmy nomination).

This season Lincoln Center Theater is currently producing Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz beginning previews Friday, April 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, the LCT3 production of Bryna Turner's critically acclaimed new play At The Wedding, directed by Jenna Worsham, at the Claire Tow Theater, as well as additional productions to be announced at the Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow Theaters.