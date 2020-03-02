Wake Up With BWW 3/2: DIANA and COMPANY Begin Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd first like to wish a happy first preview to both Diana and Company, which begin tonight!

Saturday Night Live returned with a new iconic musical parody sketch, featuring host John Mulaney and musical guest David Byrne. The sketch took on Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Wicked, Annie, and Little Shop of Horrors, all framed around the woes of Laguardia Airport.

Also, below you can watch both of David Byrne's performances on this week's Saturday Night Live!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live brought us an all new musical parody sketch, featuring host John Mulaney and musical guest David Byrne!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: David Byrne Performs 'Once in a Lifetime' and 'Toe Jam' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Last night, David Byrne was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live! He performed his Talking Heads hit 'Once in a Lifetime' as well as 'Toe Jam' live on the SNL stage.. (more...)

3) BWW Flashback: GRAND Horizons Makes a Grand Exit

Grand Horizons played its final performance this weekend at The Hayes Theater, following 35 previews and 45 regular performances.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Reveals She Has Written New Music For the Live-Action MULAN Film

Christina Aguilera has confirmed that she has recorded new music for the upcoming live-action Mulan film.. (more...)

5) BWW Review: Beth Malone Grandly Skippers New Progressive-Minded Musical Vaguely Resembling THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN

'Revitalized' is new euphemism for 'about 80% rewritten', or at least it appears that way in regards to the new musical that carries the name The Unsinkable Molly Brown.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Company and Diana both begin previews tonight!

Tonight is the 2020 Roundabout Gala!

Cyndi Lauper will join the 2020 Gala evening celebrating Tony Award winner and longtime friend Alan Cumming with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, and Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere with The Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy.

Atlantic Theater Company also holds its gala tonight!

Among the celebrity couples are Emmy Award nominee Rose Byrne (Atlantic Acting School alumna, Like A Boss) & Emmy and Tony Award winner Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman); Emmy Award winner Ted Danson ("The Good Place," Atlantic's 10x20) & Academy Award winner Mary Steenburgen (Atlantic Ensemble member, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"); Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Harriet) & Nicolette Robinson (Waitress); Clark Gregg (Atlantic Ensemble member, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") & Jennifer Grey (Bittersweet Symphony); and Tony & Olivier Award-winning producer Tom Kirdahy (Hadestown) & Tony Award winner Terrence McNally (Ragtime, Anastasia).

BWW Exclusive: The Kid Critics Get Connected at EMOJILAND!

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (13), Isabella (15), and Charles (12), who recently headed to the Duke on 42nd Street to check out Emojiland. Curious about what they thought about the show?

What we're watching: Lea Michele, Ben Platt, Eva Noblezada, and More Sing the Music of Bob Dylan

Girl From the North Country is currently in previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre, and opens on March 5. The show features the music of the legendary Bob Dylan, reimagined by playwright Conor McPherson.

In honor of his music coming to the Great White Way, we're celebrating with a roundup of some of our favorite Broadway stars singing the songs of Bob Dylan!

Watch all of the videos here!

