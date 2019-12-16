Cyndi Lauper to Perform at Roundabout 2020 Gala Honoring Alan Cumming and More

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) announces Tony, Grammy & Emmy Award winner Cyndi Lauper will join the 2020 Gala evening celebrating Tony Award winner and longtime friend Alan Cumming with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, and Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere with The Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. This year's gala "The Life of the Party" is set for Monday, March 2 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Lauper will perform a unique concert created exclusively for the special occasion.

Roundabout will welcome back Cyndi Lauper, following her acclaimed run in The Threepenny Opera at Studio 54 in 2006, alongside Alan Cumming. With a career spanning more than 40 years, Lauper has released eleven studio albums, sold more than 50 million albums and 20 million singles. Her album She's So Unusual (1983) was the first debut album by a female artist to achieve four top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and she was the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Original Score for Kinky Boots. She has won awards at the Grammys, Emmys, Tonys, MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Awards, and American Music Awards, and is an inductee into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She has been celebrated for her humanitarian work, particularly as an advocate for LGBT rights in the United States.

Alan Cumming has been a treasured member of the Roundabout family since 1998 when he exploded on to the New York theatre scene with his unforgettable Tony Award-winning performance in Cabaret. Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere have been incredible friends to Roundabout for over a decade and have provided generous financial support that has paved the way for more than a dozen musicals to be produced on Roundabout stages.

Roundabout Theatre Company's 2020 Gala will begin at 7:00PM and include the Robards and Ovation Awards presentations, along with dinner, a live auction and the special concert performance.

The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theatre world. Roundabout's Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy is given to those who are committed to the essential work of a cultural not-for-profit, like Roundabout: sharing stories that endure; providing accessibility to all; and promoting programs that engage and enrich the lives of students, teachers, the New York City community and beyond.

Past Gala honorees have included John Lithgow, Jessica Lange, Frank Langella, Audra McDonald, Tom Tuft, Helen Mirren, Michael Bloomberg, Sam Mendes, Rob Marshall, Alec Baldwin, Stephen Sondheim, Christopher Plummer, Douglas Durst and Dr. Leonard Tow.

The evening is being co-chaired by Samantha Rudin Earls and David Earls and Johannes "Johs" Worsoe, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. Vice Chairs include Bank of America, Cynthia and Rock Beck, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Roxanne and Scott Bok, Mardee Brown and Jeff Libert, Michael T. Cohen, Colliers International NY LLC, John and Colleen Cook, Susan and Ed Forst, Sylvia Golden, Kiendl and John Gordon, Jeanne and Tom Hagerty, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner, Stephanie and Ron Kramer, Alan P. Mark and Jeffrey Fraenkel, Jennifer and Owen Thomas, Diane and Tom Tuft. The Private Artist Reception is sponsored by American Airlines and the Education paddle raise is sponsored by Capital One. The concert performance is underwritten by Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence and Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer.

The creative team will be announced shortly.

Gala Tickets range from $2,500 - $10,000 and include seating for the dinner and performance, and an invitation to the private cocktail party with Roundabout artists starting at $3,500. Gala Tables start at $25,000 and include an invitation to the private VIP cocktail party and a table of ten for dinner and the performance. This year, Gala ticket buyers will have the option to add on a special "Club Cumming" after party hosted and DJ'd by Alan Cumming for an additional cost. The after party location is secret and will be shared with ticket buyers closer to the event date.

To purchase tickets or a table to Roundabout's 2020 Gala, contact: Lane Hosmer, 212-719-9393x312 or laneh@roundabouttheatre.org

For more information: www.roundabouttheatre.org/gala

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





