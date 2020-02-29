Video Roundup: Lea Michele, Ben Platt, Eva Noblezada, and More Sing the Music of Bob Dylan

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

In honor of Girl From the North Country, we're looking back at videos of some of our Broadway favorites singing the music of this legendary star.

Girl From the North Country is currently in previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre, and opens on March 5. The show features the music of the legendary Bob Dylan, reimagined by playwright Conor McPherson.

In honor of his music coming to the Great White Way, we're celebrating with a roundup of some of our favorite Broadway stars singing the songs of Bob Dylan!

Check out the performance below, featuring Eva Noblezada, Ben Platt, Lea Michele, Leslie Odom, Jr., and more!

Lea Michele - Make You Feel My Love

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Forever Young

Eva Noblezada - Make You Feel My Love

Micaela Diamond and Nathan Salstone - Make You Feel My Love

Ben Platt and Henry Platt - Make You Feel My Love

Ben Moss - Make You Feel My Love

Rebecca LaChance - Times They Are A Changin

Brigid Harrington - Make You Feel My Love

DuQuincy - Make You Feel My Love

Girl from the North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.

The cast includes Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Tickets are currently available by visiting www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Tickets range from $49 - $179. Premium tickets range from $199 - $249.

