Atlantic Theater Company Holds 35th Anniversary Gala, 'Couples' Choice'

Atlantic Theater Company will present their 35th Anniversary Gala, Couples' Choice, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue). This year, Atlantic asked a few exciting power couples to choose a song they love and their favorite musician to perform it, to be revealed at the event.

Among the celebrity couples are Emmy Award nominee Rose Byrne (Atlantic Acting School alumna, Like A Boss) & Emmy and Tony Award winner Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman); Emmy Award winner Ted Danson ("The Good Place," Atlantic's 10x20) & Academy Award winner Mary Steenburgen (Atlantic Ensemble member, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"); Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Harriet) & Nicolette Robinson (Waitress); Clark Gregg (Atlantic Ensemble member, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") & Jennifer Grey (Bittersweet Symphony); and Tony & Olivier Award-winning producer Tom Kirdahy (Hadestown) & Tony Award winner Terrence McNally (Ragtime, Anastasia). Additional artists will be announced at a later date.



Couples' Choice will honor Olaf Olafsson for his extraordinary leadership as Atlantic's Board Chair since 2006.

Artistic Director Neil Pepe says, "We are humbled to be celebrating 35 years of Atlantic as we anchor our company's future at our annual Gala! Jeff, Mary and I are thrilled to be honoring our Board Chair since 2006, Olaf Olafsson, for his extraordinary commitment to our cause and his love for telling great stories. His leadership continues to galvanize the Board. We look forward to toasting him, alongside some of our industry's most talented artist couples, on March 2!"

Couples' Choice is co-chaired by Board Members Deborah Magid and Hilary Edson Polk and will begin at 6:30pm at The Plaza with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a three-course dinner at 7:30pm, a thrilling live auction, and star-studded performances. Auction packages will include luxurious travel, intimate culinary experiences with renowned chefs, and behind-the-scenes access to theater premieres and television set tours on both coasts. Auction services are provided by Gary Metzner, Senior Vice President, Sotheby's.

Gala ticket prices begin at $1,000 and may be purchased by contacting 646-216-1086 or gala@atlantictheater.org.

The annual Gala is Atlantic's most important fundraising event of the year. Gala contributions make up more than 25% of the total donations to Atlantic in an entire season and will benefit Atlantic's annual productions, new play and musical development activities and arts education initiatives for more than 4,000 public school students across New York City. These educational programs give children from underserved backgrounds the increasingly rare opportunity to express themselves creatively and promote in-school engagement.





