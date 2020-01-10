Atlantic Theater Company Holds 35th Anniversary Gala, 'Couples' Choice'
Atlantic Theater Company will present their 35th Anniversary Gala, Couples' Choice, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue). This year, Atlantic asked a few exciting power couples to choose a song they love and their favorite musician to perform it, to be revealed at the event.
Among the celebrity couples are Emmy Award nominee Rose Byrne (Atlantic Acting School alumna, Like A Boss) & Emmy and Tony Award winner Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman); Emmy Award winner Ted Danson ("The Good Place," Atlantic's 10x20) & Academy Award winner Mary Steenburgen (Atlantic Ensemble member, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"); Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Harriet) & Nicolette Robinson (Waitress); Clark Gregg (Atlantic Ensemble member, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") & Jennifer Grey (Bittersweet Symphony); and Tony & Olivier Award-winning producer Tom Kirdahy (Hadestown) & Tony Award winner Terrence McNally (Ragtime, Anastasia). Additional artists will be announced at a later date.
Couples' Choice will honor Olaf Olafsson for his extraordinary leadership as Atlantic's Board Chair since 2006.
Artistic Director Neil Pepe says, "We are humbled to be celebrating 35 years of Atlantic as we anchor our company's future at our annual Gala! Jeff, Mary and I are thrilled to be honoring our Board Chair since 2006, Olaf Olafsson, for his extraordinary commitment to our cause and his love for telling great stories. His leadership continues to galvanize the Board. We look forward to toasting him, alongside some of our industry's most talented artist couples, on March 2!"
Couples' Choice is co-chaired by Board Members Deborah Magid and Hilary Edson Polk and will begin at 6:30pm at The Plaza with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a three-course dinner at 7:30pm, a thrilling live auction, and star-studded performances. Auction packages will include luxurious travel, intimate culinary experiences with renowned chefs, and behind-the-scenes access to theater premieres and television set tours on both coasts. Auction services are provided by Gary Metzner, Senior Vice President, Sotheby's.
Gala ticket prices begin at $1,000 and may be purchased by contacting 646-216-1086 or gala@atlantictheater.org.
The annual Gala is Atlantic's most important fundraising event of the year. Gala contributions make up more than 25% of the total donations to Atlantic in an entire season and will benefit Atlantic's annual productions, new play and musical development activities and arts education initiatives for more than 4,000 public school students across New York City. These educational programs give children from underserved backgrounds the increasingly rare opportunity to express themselves creatively and promote in-school engagement.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Cameron Mackintosh has announced that the lunchtime opening event for the Sondheim Theatre has been delayed after Stephen Sondheim suffered a fall tha... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Watch the Pilot of NBC's New Musical Comedy ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
PHOTO: Get A First Look At The Broadway Cast Of COMPANY
Isn't it warm, isn't it rosy? With the highly-anticipated revival of Company opening on Broadway this March, we're getting a first look at the show's ... (read more)
THE NANNY: A NEW MUSICAL is in Development with Fran Drescher, Peter Marc Jacobson, and Rachel Bloom at the Helm
The Nanny is being developed into a Broadway musical, producers Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger announced today, to be based on the iconic Sony Pi... (read more)
A Live Musical Adaptation of Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Set For Fall on ABC
ABC today announced that the network will debut its latest live musical event this fall with “Young Frankenstein Live!” (working title), produced by t... (read more)
Breaking: SING STREET Will Transfer to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre This Spring
New York Theatre Workshop's critically-acclaimed World Premiere of the new musical SING STREET, currently playing a sold-out engagement at NYTW (Artis... (read more)