VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Reveals She Has Written New Music For the Live-Action MULAN Film

Christina Aguilera has confirmed that she has recorded new music for the upcoming live-action Mulan film.

During a performance of her Las Vegas residency this week, the singer revealed that she has recorded a new version of the song "Reflection."

In addition, she has written all new material for the upcoming film.

"The live action Mulan is coming out by the way," she told the audience during her show. "You have to go see it. I recorded a new "Reflection" and new material for the movie. I've been working on that, but this is the original."

Watch the clip below!

The original "Reflection" from the 1998 film was sung by Lea Salonga, but Aguilera popularized it with a Pop rendition, when she was just 17.

Mulan officially hits theatres March 27, 2020.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father.

"Mulan" features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan."





