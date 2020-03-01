VIDEO: David Byrne Performs 'Once in a Lifetime' and 'Toe Jam' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Last night, David Byrne was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live!

He performed his Talking Heads hit "Once in a Lifetime" as well as "Toe Jam" live on the SNL stage. Check out the videos below!

Byrne was recently on Broadway with his musical American Utopia, which will be returning to Broadway this fall! Beginning September 18, the show will return to Broadway's Hudson Theatre for just 17 weeks, through January 17, 2021.

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named "Best International Contemporary Concert" at Australia's 2019 Helpmann Awards.





