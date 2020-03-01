VIDEO: SNL Parodies PHANTOM, WEST SIDE STORY, ANNIE, WICKED, and More in New Musical Sketch 'Airport Sushi'

Last night's episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE brought us an all new musical parody sketch, featuring host John Mulaney and musical guest David Byrne!

The pair, along with the cast of SNL, and a guest appearance by Jake Gyllenhaal, parodied multiple musicals, including The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Annie, Wicked, and Little Shop of Horrors!

The sketch is about the woes of Laguardia Airport, which begins when a man (Pete Davidson) surprises everyone by buying sushi before his flight.

Watch the hilarious sketch below!

Mulaney's past appearances on SNL have also come with musical parody sketches. Watch THE MARCH 2019 sketch, Bodega Bathroom, here, and the April 2018 sketch, Lobster Diner, here!

