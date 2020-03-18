Wake Up With BWW 3/18: Olivier Awards Cancelled, Theatre World Awards Postponed, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Catch up on the latest news below, including the cancellation of the Olivier Awards and the postponement of the Theatre World Awards.

Watch the latest Living Room Concert from John Krause, plus Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles on the STARS IN THE HOUSE concert series with Seth Rudetsky!

Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer a free dance class from Instagram tomorrow at 4pm EST.. (more...)

2) CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17

The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.. (more...)

3) Living Room Concerts: HADESTOWN's John Krause Makes Up His Missed Performance

by BroadwayWorld TV

For today's performance we've got HADESTOWN's John Krause! He was supposed to make his Orpheus debut during the Broadways shut down (Reeve Carney never misses a show!) - but instead he's taking to our concert series to share a Wait For Me / 'Save Tonight' by Eagle Eye Cherry mashup!. (more...)

4) John Legend and Chris Martin Live-Stream Free Concerts

by TV News Desk

In light of recent social distancing measures to combat coronavirus (COVID-19), John Legend and Coldplay have announced livestreams from home. . (more...)

5) Will the Broadway Shutdown Last Longer Than Anticipated? Broadway League Says: '[We Will] Monitor the Changing Situation Daily'

As government and health officials continue to urge people to stay home, the Broadway League is preparing for further discussions about the length of the Broadway shutdown, based on CDC recommendations. Might it last longer than anticipated?. (more...)

Coronavirus Update:

2020 Olivier Awards Have Been Cancelled Following West End Shutdown

BroadwayWorld has learned that the 2020 Olivier Awards have been cancelled.

In a statement, the Society of London Theatres said:

It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall on 5 April.

Following the government's new advice on social distancing yesterday, and the subsequent closing of many theatres and public venues, we no longer feel that it is feasible to host the ceremony that we had planned to deliver.

The Theatre World Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed

The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors, Dale Badway, President, has announced, today, the 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony originally scheduled for Monday evening, June 1, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway) has been POSTPONED until Fall 2020. A new date will be announced soon.

"In the interest of safety, the 2020 Theatre World Awards has been postponed. We hope to gather for our always spectacular evening sometime this fall," stated Dale Badway, Theatre World Awards President. "We are following governmental guidelines to practice social distancing, in hopes that our recipients, audiences, members, and friends stay well and healthy."

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Talks DIANA on The Broadway Break(down)!

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

What we're watching: Watch Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles in STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Social Butterfly: FROZEN Star Ciara Renee Launches #TodaysTwitterTune from TodayTix

Social distance never bothered us anyway: it's belting time! #TodaysTwitterTune is Let It Go from @FrozenBroadway & our first line is performed by @CiaraRenee8!



You're on. Sing the next line & post your video in the thread ⬇️. Keep adding until we've finished it all together! pic.twitter.com/6hNSyo0ddm - TodayTix (@TodayTix) March 17, 2020

As stage stars hunker down in their homes during the Broadway shutdown, they've taken to Twitter to entertain fans and themselves throughout self-quarantine. This afternoon, Frozen's resident ice queen, Ciara Renee, got on board with a new viral challenge from TodayTix!

#TodaysTwitterTune is a new series that lets fans be their own Broadway as they help stars complete the lyrics to their favorite showtunes via tweet! Check out Ciara below launching the series with the first prompt - a lyric from the Academy Award-winning anthem, Let It Go!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to John Kander, who turns 93 today!

American composer John Kander is the musical partner of the songwriting team of Kander and Ebb, who together created at least sixteen Broadway shows, Flora the Red Menace (1965), Cabaret (1966), Chicago (1975), and Curtains (2007) among them. They also contributed material to fourteen films and television specials over their forty-year association. Independently John Kander supplied the scores to many films, including Something For Everyone (1970), Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Places in the Heart (1984), and Billy Bathgate (1991).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





