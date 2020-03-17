The Theatre World Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors, Dale Badway, President, has announced, today, the 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony originally scheduled for Monday evening, June 1, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway) has been POSTPONED until Fall 2020. A new date will be announced soon.
"In the interest of safety, the 2020 Theatre World Awards has been postponed. We hope to gather for our always spectacular evening sometime this fall," stated Dale Badway, Theatre World Awards President. "We are following governmental guidelines to practice social distancing, in hopes that our recipients, audiences, members, and friends stay well and healthy."
"At this critical time, all of us at the Theatre World Awards would like to focus on the care and well-being of everyone in our 'Theatre World' community and continue on with the awards tradition when appropriate," concluded Badway.
Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the historic 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors.
2020 Honorees for the Theatre World Award for an Outstanding Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production, the 12th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater, and the 8th Annual John Willis Award, will be announced when available.
The Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors is headed by Dale Badway (President) with Tom Lynch (Vice-President), Stephen Wilde (Secretary), Honorable Ilene Zatkin-Butler (Treasurer), and Michael Kostel.
The Theatre World Award winners are chosen by the Theatre World Awards Committee which is comprised of Roma Torre (NY1), David Cote (Time Out New York, Emeritus), Joe Dziemianowicz (New York Daily News), Peter Filichia (The Newark Star-Ledger, Emeritus), Harry Haun (The Observer), Elysa Gardner (USA Today, Emeritus), and Frank Scheck (The Hollywood Reporter).
For additional information about the Theatre World Awards, visit www.theatreworldawards.org.
