John Legend and Chris Martin Live-Stream Free Concerts

In light of recent social distancing measures to combat coronavirus (COVID-19), John Legend and Coldplay have announced livestreams from home.

Taking to social media, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin posted on social media Monday, March 16 that he would be performing some music for anyone wanting to tune in via an Instagram live stream.

Martin tweeted: "Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I'm going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram."

Meanwhile, Legend then retweeted Martin's message and shared that he would be doing a livestream of his own.

"My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome," Legend wrote. Legend also asked his followers to let him know which other artists he should "pass the torch to."

Legend's livestream will take place Tuesday, March 17 at 1pm Pacific time!

