Will the Broadway Shutdown Last Longer Than Anticipated? Broadway League Says: '[We Will] Monitor the Changing Situation Daily'
As government and health officials continue to urge social distancing and self-quarantine, the Broadway League is preparing for further discussions about the length of the Broadway shutdown, based on CDC recommendations. Might it last longer than anticipated?
"We are currently in discussions about the most recent recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and are prepared to follow the direction of any mandated closures from city, state, and health authorities." said the Broadway League. "We continue to closely monitor the changing situation daily."
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, all Broadway performances have been cancelled. Current plans are for performances to resume on April 13, 2020, per a press release from The Broadway League.
The economic impact of a Broadway shut down is forecasted to be astronomical, with the industry possibly losing well over $100 million due to the drop in tourism spending being felt in the accommodation, hospitality, and food industries, in addition to many others. Broadway brought in 14.62 million people to the Times Square area last year.
