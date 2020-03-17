LIVING ROOM CONCERTS
Living Room Concerts: HADESTOWN's John Krause Makes Up His Missed Performance

Broadway is temporarily on hiatus, and we know everyone at BroadwayWorld working from home is feeling the effects of not getting our regular fix.

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers!

For today's performance we've got HADESTOWN's John Krause! He was supposed to make his Orpheus debut during the Broadways shut down (Reeve Carney never misses a show!) - but instead he's taking to our concert series to share a Wait For Me / 'Save Tonight' by Eagle Eye Cherry mashup!

Check out his performance below!

If you like this video, consider making a donation to The Actors Fund who provide emergency financial assistance to entertainment professionals in need, or Broadway Cares who's Broadway Backwards fundraiser was cancelled.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



