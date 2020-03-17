Video: FROZEN Star Ciara Renee Launches #TodaysTwitterTune from TodayTix
As stage stars hunker down in their homes during the Broadway shutdown, they've taken to Twitter to entertain fans and themselves throughout self-quarantine. This afternoon, Frozen's resident ice queen, Ciara Renee, got on board with a new viral challenge from TodayTix!
#TodaysTwitterTune is a new series that lets fans be their own Broadway as they help stars complete the lyrics to their favorite showtunes via tweet! Check out Ciara below launching the series with the first prompt - a lyric from the Academy Award-winning anthem, Let It Go!
Social distance never bothered us anyway: it's belting time! #TodaysTwitterTune is Let It Go from @FrozenBroadway & our first line is performed by @CiaraRenee8!- TodayTix (@TodayTix) March 17, 2020
You're on. Sing the next line & post your video in the thread a??i??. Keep adding until we've finished it all together! pic.twitter.com/6hNSyo0ddm
