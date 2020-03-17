Debbie Allen Will Teach Free Dance Class Tomorrow from Instagram!
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer a free dance class from Instagram tomorrow at 4pm EST.
FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor.?✨ @officialdadance pic.twitter.com/C3DUEoX7Hh- Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) March 17, 2020
Allen is best known for her work in the musical-drama television series Fame (1982-1987), where she portrayed dance teacher Lydia Grant, and served as the series' principal choreographer. For this role in 1983 she received Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy and two Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography and was nominated for an four Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Allen later began working as director and producer, most notable producing and directing 83 of 144 episodes of NBC comedy series A Different World (1988-1993). She returned to acting playing the leading role in the NBC sitcom In the House from 1995 to 1996, and in 2011 began playing Dr. Catherine Fox in the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy also served as an executive producer/director. She directed more than 50 television and film productions.
