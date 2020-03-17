2020 Olivier Awards Have Been Cancelled Following West End Shutdown

Click Here for More Articles on Olivier Awards

BroadwayWorld has learned that the 2020 Olivier Awards have been cancelled.

In a statement, the Society of London Theatres said:

It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall on 5 April.

Following the government's new advice on social distancing yesterday, and the subsequent closing of many theatres and public venues, we no longer feel that it is feasible to host the ceremony that we had planned to deliver.

As the Royal Albert Hall has announced closure until further notice, we have taken the difficult decision that the event will not be going ahead.

The Society of London Theatre would like to thank all nominees, shows, producers, theatres, sponsors, suppliers and creatives for their ongoing support.

We are working through plans on how to properly honour and announce this year's winners, and will release further information soon.

All tickets will be refunded, and the Royal Albert Hall will be in touch with ticketholders, who are asked to be patient during this process.

The Olivier Awards ceremony was set to be hosted by Jason Manford, and broadcast via official media partners ITV and Magic Radio.





