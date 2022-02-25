Wake Up With BWW 2/25: PLAZA SUITE and FOR COLORED GIRLS Ticket Deals, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Plaza Suite and for colored girls...

Plus, Mrs. Doubtfire will soon return to Broadway and the casting team at The Telsey Office is holding a video open call for two of its small stars.

Broadway Actors You Should Know in THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

by Michael Major

The series features an impressive amount of Broadway talent, including returning cast members Tony Shalhoub, Stephanie Hsu, and Jane Lynch, and new guest stars like Gideon Glick, Kelly Bishop, and more. Check out BroadwayWorld's guide to Broadway actors in the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and how you know them!. (more...)

MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Hold Video Open Call for Kids 8-12

by Nicole Rosky

Mrs. Doubtfire will soon return to Broadway and the casting team at The Telsey Office is holding a video open call for two of its small stars.. (more...)

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for the MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL National Tour

by BroadwayWorld TV

Moulin Rouge is hitting the road! The Tony Award-winning Best Musical will soon launch its national tour from Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre on March 19th. Before it does, check out footage of the cast in rehearsals!. (more...)

Director Of Moscow's State Theater Resigns In Protest Of Ukraine Invasion

by BWW Staff

Elena Kovalskaya, the Director of Moscow's Vsevolod Meyerhold State Theater and Cultural Center has resigned in protest of Russia's invasion in Ukraine.. (more...)

PLAZA SUITE on Broadway Announces TodayTix Mobile Lottery

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today, the TodayTix mobile lottery policy for the highly anticipated production of Neil Simon's comedy Plaza Suite was announced ahead of the production's first preview tomorrow, February 25. The official opening night is Monday, March 28, at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).. (more...)

FOR COLORED GIRLS... Will Offer $20.22 Preview Tickets Tomorrow

by Stephi Wild

The box office for the Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, will open on Friday, February 25th at 10am ET at Broadway's Booth Theatre.. (more...)

VIDEO: Brittney Johnson Discusses Taking Over as 'Glinda' in WICKED on TODAY

by Michael Major

This morning, Brittney Johnson appeared on the Today Show to discuss being the first Black woman to take over the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. Johnson was surprised by original 'Glinda' Kristin Chenoweth, who sent in a congratulatory video message. She also appeared on NBC Nightly News to take viewers backstage at Wicked.. (more...)

Up on the Marquee: FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/ WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF

by Jennifer Broski

The box office for the Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, will open on Friday, February 25th at 10am ET at Broadway's Booth Theatre. Check out photos of the marquee below!. (more...)

