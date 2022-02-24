VIDEO: Brittney Johnson Discusses Taking Over as 'Glinda' in WICKED on TODAY

This morning, Brittney Johnson appeared on the Today Show to discuss taking over the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. Johnson is first Black woman to play the iconic role of Glinda in Wicked.

In the interview Johnson also discusses her new take on the role, how Audra McDonald inspired her, and her day-to-day routine starring on Broadway.

Johnson was also surprised by original "Glinda" Kristin Chenoweth, who sent in a congratulatory video message. Watch the complete TODAY show segment below!

Additionally, Johnson also appeared on NBC Nightly News last night to discuss taking over the role. In the interview, Johnson goes backstage at Wicked to discuss her entrance in the show and discusses her experiences in the industry. Watch the segment here:

Brittney Johnson has appeared on Broadway in Les Misérables (Eponine), Motown, Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls.

Ms. Johnson joins the cast opplsite Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Jordan Barrow as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Watch the TODAY show interview here: