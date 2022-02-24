MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Hold Video Open Call for Kids 8-12

Mrs. Doubtfire will soon return to Broadway and the casting team at The Telsey Office is holding a video open call for two of its future small stars. According to the official notice, casting is underway for Natalie Hillard (Female, 8 - 9 years old, any ethnicity) and Christopher Hillard (Male, 10 - 12 years old, any ethnicity).

See the flyer below for full audition details.

Mrs. Doubtfire will re-open on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St, NYC) on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Mrs. Doubtfire had previously announced its suspension through March 14. Mrs. Doubtfire officially opened on December 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, delayed 18 months by the government-mandated shut-down of Broadway.