Up on the Marquee: FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/ WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF

The box office for the Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, will open on Friday, February 25th at 10am ET at Broadway's Booth Theatre. Check out photos of the marquee below!

The Booth Theatre box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm. for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf begins performances on Friday, April 1, 2022. The fully reimagined production will open on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Tickets are now on sale for the 20-week limited engagement at www.telecharge.com. Full casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.

The show marks Camille A. Brown's directorial debut on Broadway. Brown, who served as choreographer on the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk award-winning 2019 production of the play at The Public Theater, will also continue in her role as choreographer on Broadway, making her the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on a Broadway production in more than 65 years.

Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other's humor and passion through a fusion of poetry, dance, music, and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all. It's time for joy. It's time for sisterhood. It's time for colored girls.

Black girl magic is reborn. Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf is the "landmark of American theater" (The New York Times) that blazed a trail for generations to come. Now, this celebration of the power of Black womanhood returns to Broadway for the first time, reinvented, directed, and choreographed by "a true superstar of theater and dance" (NPR), Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown. And her vision is as fearlessly new as it is fiercely now.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski