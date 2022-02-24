PLAZA SUITE on Broadway Announces TodayTix Mobile Lottery

Today, the TodayTix mobile lottery policy for the highly anticipated production of Neil Simon's comedy Plaza Suite was announced ahead of the production's first preview tomorrow, February 25. The official opening night is Monday, March 28, at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

Plaza Suite has partnered with TodayTix to offer a limited number of $39 tickets via an exclusive mobile Lottery for every performance. The lottery for the first three previews, Friday, February 25 and both performances on Saturday, February 26, is now open. Starting February 28, the lottery will open for entries at midnight every Monday, and close four hours prior to the selected performance time. If selected, winners will have 30 minutes to claim and pay for their tickets through TodayTix. Tickets may be picked up at Hudson Theatre's box office beginning one hour prior to the performance time. Single tickets are also available for purchase on the TodayTix app or website.

TodayTix takes the drama out of theatre ticketing. The company caters to today's audiences with shows across the globe, prices that can't be beat, and a frictionless, highly rated app. Founded in 2013, with its seamless platform, impressive reach, and first-to-market signature digital Lottery and mobile Rush programs, TodayTix works with over 2,000 partners in numerous markets to attract and engage millions of theatregoers across the world.

TodayTix is part of TodayTix Group, the premier discovery and ticketing partner for cultural events across the globe, combining unparalleled inventory, an expansive multi-retailer ecosystem, and unique relationships with theatre and culture's best.

To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

Tickets to Plaza Suite are also available at plazasuitebroadway.com, hudsonbroadway.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 855 801 5876, or at the Hudson Theatre box office.

For last minute ticket releases and availability, patrons may join the cancellation line at the box office on the day of each performance.

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award® winner Sarah Jessica Parker lead a cast which also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Brian Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited engagement at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. This production marks the first time Broderick and Parker will share a Broadway stage since the 1995 revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. This event is Broderick's return to the words of Neil Simon, having won his first Tony Award for creating the role of Eugene Jerome in Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs, followed by its sequel, Biloxi Blues.

Two world-class actors play three hilarious couples in this uproarious and piercing look at love and marriage from legendary playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon. This new production is the first revival of a Neil Simon play following his passing August 2018 at the age 91. He is remembered as one of the most celebrated, successful, and beloved writers in Broadway history having written more than 30 plays and musicals.

Plaza Suite played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from Wednesday, February 5, 2020 through Saturday, February 22, 2020.

When Plaza Suite first opened on Broadway in 1968, directed by Mike Nichols and starring George C. Scott and Maureen Stapleton, it ran for nearly three years and played a total of 1,097 performances. Simon and Stapleton were nominated for Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play, respectively, while Nichols won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play. In 1971, Simon adapted the play for a big screen adaptation starring Walter Matthau, Stapleton, Barbara Harris, and Lee Grant. In 1982, HBO broadcast a taping of a live stage performance of Plaza Suite starring Lee Grant and Jerry Orbach. In 1987, Carol Burnett opposite Hal Holbrook, Dabney Coleman, and Richard Crenna starred in a television movie adaptation of the play co-directed by Roger Beatty and Kenny Solms.

The design team for Plaza Suite is two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director). Plaza Suite is general managed by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Plaza Suite is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.

For tickets and additional information, please visit www.plazasuitebroadway.com.