Wake Up With BWW 2/23: THE WIZ Sets Pre-Broadway Dates, GATSBY Musical Will Premiere, and More!
Plus, the producers of Parade, as well as various members of the cast including Ben Platt, have responded to antisemitic protestors outside of the show's first preview.
Today's top stories: the producers of Parade, as well as various members of the cast including Ben Platt, have responded to antisemitic protestors outside of the show's first preview.
Plus, an all new Gatsby musical will premiere at A.R.T. in 2024, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, The Wiz sets its pre-Broadway run in Los Angeles, and more!
Today's Top Stories
Producers of PARADE and Ben Platt Respond to Antisemitic Protestors
by Stephi Wild
The producers of Parade, Ben Platt, and various cast members, have responded to antisemitic protestors at the show's first preview last night.. (more...)
Video: First Look at Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford in SWEENEY TODD Promo
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in a new promo for Sweeney Todd on Broadway!. (more...)
LES MISERABLES Staged Concert With Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher & More to Air on PBS
by Michael Major
Featuring an all-star cast including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and John Owen Jones, LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT coincides with the musical's 35th triumphant year in London's West End. It features "I Dreamed a Dream," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and "On My Own." . (more...)
GATSBY, Featuring Music By Florence Welch, Directed by Rachel Chavkin, Will Premiere at A.R.T. in 2024
by Stephi Wild
Gatsby, a brand-new musical stage adaptation of the legendary F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, will make its highly anticipated World Premiere at A.R.T. in 2024, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.. (more...)
Video: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and the Cast of PARADE Take Their First Bows
by BroadwayWorld TV
Parade officially began previews last night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St), before a sold-out audience. Tony Award-winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond lead the 33-person cast, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden. Watch the cast take their first bows in the video here!. (more...)
Pre-Broadway THE WIZ and More Set For Broadway in Hollywood 2023-24 Season
by Stephi Wild
Broadway in Hollywood has announced their 2023-24 Season - consisting of seven shows: five Los Angeles premieres, one Pre-Broadway L.A. premiere, and the return of an American classic. All seven newly announced shows will play the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. . (more...)
Reneé Rapp, L Morgan Lee, Sis & More to Join DYLAN MULVANEY'S DAY 365 LIVE!
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Beloved TikTok creator and trans artist Dylan Mulvaney will make her grand return to the stage headlining a one-night-only, live variety show called Dylan Mulvaney's Day 365 Live! See who is taking part and how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
The Metropolitan Opera Announces 2023-24 Season Featuring Four Met Premieres & More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a 2023-24 season with the most new works in the company's modern history. See show details, performances dates, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
VIDEO: Lea Michele & Julie Benko Featured on THE SIMPSONS
by Michael Major
Funny Girl stars Lea Michele and Julie Benko's names were featured on a recent episode of The Simpsons. During the episode, several cars pulled up to a crime scene, two of which read 'Fanny Brice Imitations.' One of the cars was labeled as Lea Michele and the other was labeled as Julie Benko. Watch a video clip from the episode now!. (more...)
