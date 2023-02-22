GATSBY, Featuring Music By Florence Welch, Directed by Rachel Chavkin, Will Premiere at A.R.T. in 2024

Gatsby, a brand-new musical stage adaptation of the legendary F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, will make its highly anticipated World Premiere at A.R.T. in 2024, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

Gatsby will feature music by Florence Welch, the Grammy Award-nominated international rock star of Florence + the Machine and Thomas Bartlett, the Oscar and Grammy Award nominee, with lyrics by Ms. Welch, and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok.

Gatsby will be produced at American Repertory Theater by special arrangement with Amanda Ghost and Len Blavatnik for Unigram/Access Entertainment, and Jordan Roth, in association with Robert Fox. Hannah Giannoulis serves as co-producer.

American Repertory Theater (Diane Paulus, Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director; Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Executive Director) at Harvard University produces groundbreaking work to catalyze dialogue and transformation. Tony Award-winning and nominated productions include Jagged Little Pill; Waitress; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; All the Way; The Glass Menagerie; Pippin; Once; and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. Its revival of 1776, a co-production with Roundabout Theatre Company, is currently touring nationally. Learn more at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org.

Additional Gatsby news will be announced soon.

Biographies

Florence Welch (Music & Lyrics) is a vocalist, songwriter and producer best known as the frontwoman of Florence + the Machine. With her band, Florence has released five critically acclaimed albums: 2009's Lungs, 2011's Ceremonials, 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, 2018's High As Hope and 2022's Dance Fever. With millions of album sales to her name, Florence has achieved countless Platinum certifications and several #1 albums in the U.S., U.K. and dozens of other territories worldwide. She is a multiple Brit Award-winner and Grammy and Mercury Prize nominee. Useless Magic, Florence's first book of poetry and drawings, was published with Penguin Random House in 2018 to widespread praise. She continues to tour the world over, headlining festivals and selling out arenas globally.

Thomas Bartlett (Music), also known as Doveman, is an American pianist, producer, and singer. He has released four solo albums as Doveman, four albums as a member of The Gloaming, duo albums with the composer Nico Muhly and the hardanger d'amore player Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, and "Shelter," an album of solo piano compositions. As a producer, Bartlett has worked with a range of notable artists, including Yoko Ono, St. Vincent, Norah Jones, and many others. "Mystery of Love," a collaboration with Sufjan Stevens for the soundtrack to Call Me by Your Name, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Bebel Gilberto's "Agora," produced, engineered and mixed by Bartlett, was nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammys, and he also contributed to Taylor Swift's "evermore," and Rufus Wainwright's "Unfollow the Rules," both nominated that year. Since 2018, Bartlett has worked closely with Florence and the Machine.

Martyna Majok (Book) was born in Bytom, Poland and raised in Jersey and Chicago. She was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play, Cost of Living, which debuted this fall on Broadway. Other plays include Sanctuary City, Queens, and Ironbound, which have been produced across American and international stages. Other awards include The Hull-Warriner Award, The Academy of Arts and Letters' Benjamin Hadley Danks Award for Exceptional Playwriting, Off Broadway Alliance Best New Play Award, The Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Play, The Hermitage Greenfield Prize, as the first female recipient in drama, The Champions of Change Award from the NYC Mayor's Office, The Francesca Primus Prize, two Jane Chambers Playwriting Awards, The Lanford Wilson Prize, The Lilly Award's Stacey Mindich Prize, Helen Merrill Emerging Playwright Award, Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play from The Helen Hayes Awards, Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award, ANPF Women's Invitational Prize, David Calicchio Prize, Global Age Project Prize, NYTW 2050 Fellowship, NNPN Smith Prize for Political Playwriting, and Merage Foundation Fellowship for The American Dream. Martyna studied at Yale School of Drama, Juilliard, University of Chicago, and Jersey public schools. She was a 2012-2013 NNPN playwright-in-residence, the 2015-2016 PoNY Fellow at the Lark Play Development Center, and a 2018-2019 Hodder Fellow at Princeton University. Martyna is currently developing TV and film for Plan B, Pastel, and MRC.

Rachel Chavkin (Director) is a director, writer and artistic director of Brooklyn-based experimental collective, the TEAM (www.theteamplays.org) whose work has been seen all over New York, the U.S., and internationally (including festivals across Europe, Australia and the Hong Kong Arts Festival), and whose consensus-driven writing process was the subject of a feature length documentary by Emmy Winner Paulette Douglas. She won the Tony Award for her work on Hadestown (NYTW, National Theatre, London) which has been one of her greatest joys. She is a three-time Obie Winner, and received Tony and Lortel nominations, and a Drama Desk Award for Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Broadway, Ars Nova, A.R.T.). London: Mission Drift (National Theatre), American Clock (Old Vic). Select New York and regional: Marco Ramirez's The Royale (LCT; Obie Award, Drama Desk and Lortel noms.), Malloy's Preludes (LCT3), Bess Wohl's Small Mouth Sounds (Ars Nova and national tour), Carson Kreitzer's and Matt Gould's Lempicka (Williamstown Theatre Festival, La Jolla Playhouse),The Royal Family (Guthrie Theatre) and multiple collaborations with Taylor Mac. This spring Chavkin is co-directing How To Defend Yourself with playwright Liliana Padilla and Steph Paul at NYTW, and Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway with 2ST. Her first short film, Remind Me, was an official selection of the Venice and Beverly Hills Film Festivals. 2017 Smithsonian Award for Ingenuity. Proud NYTW Usual Suspect and Member SDC.

Sonya Tayeh (Choreography) is a Tony Award-winning choreographer and director. Selected credits include: Moulin Rouge! (Broadway, Australia, UK, Tour, Korea, Germany); "UPHERE" (Hulu musical television series); Sing Street (Huntington Theatre); The Sign In Sydney Bursteins Window (BAM Harvey Theatre); Martha Graham Dance Company (Joyce Theatre/ World Tour); American Ballet Theatre (What Becomes of Love Dance Film); Unveiling with Moses Sumney and dancers (Fall For Dance); "Rent Live!" (FOX); Hundred Days (New York Theatre Workshop); The Lucky Ones (ArsNova); The Skin Of Our Teeth (Theatre for a New Audience); Kung Fu (Signature Theatre). Tayeh has directed and choreographed for world renowned music artists including Miley Cyrus (The Gypsy Heart Tour); Florence and the Machine ("The Brit Awards," "The Voice" and "American Idol"); Kyle Minogue (Aphrodite World Tour). Visit- www.sonyatayeh.com