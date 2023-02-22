VIDEO: Lea Michele & Julie Benko Featured on THE SIMPSONS

Funny Girl stars Lea Michele and Julie Benko's names were featured on a recent episode of The Simpsons.

During the episode, several cars pulled up to a crime scene, two of which read "Fanny Brice Imitations." One of the cars was labeled as Lea Michele and the other was labeled as Julie Benko.

Previously, Michele and her GLEE co-stars Cory Monteith and Amber Riley voiced characters in the "Elementary School Musical" episode of The Simpsons.

Michele currently stars as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, with Benko playing the role on Thursdays.

Funny Girl is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

Check out an image of the cars here:

Watch Julie Benko's reaction here: