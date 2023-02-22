VIDEO: Lea Michele & Julie Benko Featured on THE SIMPSONS

Funny Girl stars Lea Michele and Julie Benko's names were featured on a recent episode of The Simpsons.
During the episode, several cars pulled up to a crime scene, two of which read "Fanny Brice Imitations." One of the cars was labeled as Lea Michele and the other was labeled as Julie Benko.
Previously, Michele and her GLEE co-stars Cory Monteith and Amber Riley voiced characters in the "Elementary School Musical" episode of The Simpsons.
Michele currently stars as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, with Benko playing the role on Thursdays.
Funny Girl is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.
Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.
Check out an image of the cars here:
Watch Julie Benko's reaction here:
|
|
|
|Shop BroadwayWorld
|
Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
|
Related Stories
Yesterday, Lea Michele appeared on The Daily Show to talk about Funny Girl and more! The actress and singer shared what it’s been like living her dream of playing Fanny Bryce, why she decided to return to Broadway after 15 years of acting in L.A., and how her life is different now as a wife and mother.
In this video, your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the vastly talented, kind and funny actor Daniel Beeman, who made his Broadway debut last year in Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre!
On Monday, February 6, Broadway’s Funny Girl Julie Benko marched her band out at Birdland in celebration of Mardi Gras!
SiriusXM kicked off a special Town Hall with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo, co-stars of Broadway smash-hit Funny Girl, last Thursday. Michele and Karimloo discussed the process of recording the musical's cast album, working with Barbra Streisand, and more!
Buy at the Theatre Shop
T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'
February 21, 2023
Her single “the fruits” has already garnered well over 4 million streams to date, along with stunning covers of Hozier (who shared her version of 'Tell It To My Heart' to his followers) and Rainbow Kitten Surprise delighting TikTok and DSP fans. The song muses on the experience of being on the fringes of religion - and of faith.
Jason Mraz & Dean Lewis to Perform at Mix 94.1's Spring Fling Concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
February 21, 2023
This April, music sensations Jason Mraz and Dean Lewis will headline Mix 94.1’s Spring Fling concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Mraz and Lewis will be joined by local opener, alt-singer and songwriter, Michael Richter.
Brooklyn's Oropendola Releases New Track 'Trust the Sun'
February 21, 2023
Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Trust The Sun on February 21. This is the second single (following Knocking Down Flowers) from her upcoming album “Waiting for the Sky to Speak” via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
George Harrison Catalogue Comes To Dark Horse Records/BMG
February 21, 2023
The agreement bringing the acclaimed solo recorded works of George Harrison to Dark Horse Records/BMG together with his music publishing catalogue for the first time ever, under one roof, solely at BMG. In celebration of Harrison’s 80th birthday, Dark Horse/BMG have released his entire catalogue in Dolby Atmos surround sound on Apple Music.
SOUP! Release New Single 'Supplies'
February 21, 2023
Popping with the nuanced character and colourful palette we have come to expect from Soup!’s releases, the band also cite a host of retro influences such as Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Josef K and Factory Records heroes A Certain Ratio; all of whom are said to filtered into its heady brew of sounds.