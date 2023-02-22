Producers of PARADE and Ben Platt Respond to Antisemitic Protestors

The producers of Parade have released a statement in response to a display of antisemitism by Neo-Nazi members of the "The National Socialist movement" who were protesting outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre prior to last night's first preview performance of Parade on Broadway.

The statement is as follows:

"If there is any remaining doubt out there about the urgency of telling this story in this moment in history, the vileness on display last night should put it to rest. We stand by the valiant Broadway cast that brings this vital story to life each night."

Ben Platt also took to Instagram to address the protestors.

"I just got home from our first preview performance of Parade, and it was so, so wonderful, and special, and I just feel so proud of every member of our cast and our wonderful crew and our creative team, and everyone who was making their Broadway debut tonight...and everyone involved in making this amazing story come to life right now," he began.

"For those who don't know, there were a few Neo-Nazi protestors from a really disgusting group outside of the theatre, bothering some of our patrons on their way in and saying antisemitic things about Leo Frank, who the show is about, and just spreading antisemitic rhetoric that led to this whole story in the first place."

He continued, "It was definitely very ugly and scary, but a wonderful reminder of why we're telling this particular story and how special and powerful art, and particularly theatre, can be, and just made me feel extra, extra grateful."

Watch Platt's full video below:

Other members of the show's cast have commented on social media as well.

Kelli Barret wrote on Instagram, "If we needed any more proof of this show's urgency..." and thanked the audience for staying and clapping, "We felt your love and solidarity. This is why we tell the story."

Douglas Lyons wrote, "To the Nazis who protested our beautiful show with hatred directly outside our dressing rooms, fear don't work here baby. We gon tell the story and we gon tell it with conviction."

Bailee Endebrock shared that she could hear the protestors from her dressing room, writing, "These people still exist. This is not in the past."

Prentiss E. Mouton also posted a video from his dressing room, writing "Are you really doing the real work of an artist if you aren't being protested by Neo-Nazis? If I wasn't proud enough to be a part of this production, it was solidified today."

Ryan Vona shared that sentiment, writing, "When you're in a musical that triggers Nazis, you know you're on the right side of the dramaturgy."

Beth Kirkpatrick thanked those helping to protect the show's cast and members of the audience. "Thank you to our amazing security and to the bravery of patrons who had to walk by this and be yelled at. Our story is more important than ever."

As BroadwayWorld reported last night, antisemitic protestors took post outside the first preview performance of Parade.

Audience members approaching the theater were met with chants such as "[Leo Frank is] a Jewish Pedophile." In a video posted to social media, one protestor can be heard shouting "Learn the truth about what you're going to see tonight. You're paying $300 to go fuc*ing worship a pedophile, you might as well know what you're talking about." Another protestor can be heard saying, "Romanticizing pedophiles, Wow!"

After decades of sporadic news coverage and a decline, high-profile incidents like the statements made by Ye (a rapper formerly known as Kanye West), and Donald Trump dining with an outspoken Holocaust denier, have created an atmosphere that has emboldened fringe groups and individuals both online and offline with real-world implications - such as creating incidents like the Fall 2022 New Jersey Synagogue threats.

Inspired by historical events, Parade follows Lucille and Leo Frank (Diamond and Platt)-a Jewish couple living in Marietta, Georgia-as they are pulled apart and drawn together by Leo's 1913 murder trial, conviction, appeal, and eventual lynching. Brutal legal drama contrasts with haunting pastoral lyricism as a love story unfolds amid unlikely circumstances.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.

