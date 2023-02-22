Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LES MISERABLES
LES MISERABLES Staged Concert With Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher & More to Air on PBS

LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals. Coinciding with its 35th triumphant year in London's West End, Cameron Mackintosh produced a spectacular sell-out staged concert version at the Gielgud Theatre.

Featuring an all-star cast including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and John Owen Jones, LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, February 25, 2023 (check local listings) on PBS and will be streaming on PBS Passport.

Acquired by PBS from NBCUniversal Global Distribution, and featuring a cast and orchestra of over 65, this sensational staged concert was filmed live at the Gielgud Theatre in 2019 and includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and "On My Own."

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.

VIDEO: First Look at CARMEN Film Starring Melissa Barrera & Paul Mescal Photo
VIDEO: First Look at CARMEN Film Starring Melissa Barrera & Paul Mescal
The teaser trailer has been released for the new film adaptation of Carmen, starring Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal. Benjamin Millepied’s CARMEN is a gritty modern day tale, with a majestic score by Nicholas Britell, and dream-like dance sequences that evoke magic realism. The film also stars Rossy de Palma and THE DOC. Watch the new video teaser!
Real Estate Investor Sues Broker For $3.35 Million Invested in GHOST THE MUSICAL Photo
Real Estate Investor Sues Broker For $3.35 Million Invested in GHOST THE MUSICAL
A real estate investor is suing a Wells Fargo Advisors broker for $3.35 million, claiming he was encouraged to invest that money into a musical revival of the 1990 film “Ghost”, and now the money has vanished
Barbra Streisand Will Receive the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award Photo
Barbra Streisand Will Receive the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award
Barbra Streisand will be the recipient of the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award this year. The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation will officially honor Streisand in a ceremony at the Library of Congress on April 22.
CHICAGO Welcomes Back Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly Next Month Photo
CHICAGO Welcomes Back Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly Next Month
The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome back Bianca Marroquín, a longtime veteran of the show, in the role of “Velma Kelly” for a limited run beginning Monday, March 13 through Sunday, April 9 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

From This Author - Michael Major


UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'
February 21, 2023

Her single “the fruits” has already garnered well over 4 million streams to date, along with stunning covers of Hozier (who shared her version of 'Tell It To My Heart' to his followers) and Rainbow Kitten Surprise delighting TikTok and DSP fans. The song muses on the experience of being on the fringes of religion - and of faith.
Jason Mraz & Dean Lewis to Perform at Mix 94.1's Spring Fling Concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las VegasJason Mraz & Dean Lewis to Perform at Mix 94.1's Spring Fling Concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
February 21, 2023

This April, music sensations Jason Mraz and Dean Lewis will headline Mix 94.1’s Spring Fling concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Mraz and Lewis will be joined by local opener, alt-singer and songwriter, Michael Richter.
Brooklyn's Oropendola Releases New Track 'Trust the Sun'Brooklyn's Oropendola Releases New Track 'Trust the Sun'
February 21, 2023

Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Trust The Sun on February 21. This is the second single (following Knocking Down Flowers) from her upcoming album “Waiting for the Sky to Speak” via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
George Harrison Catalogue Comes To Dark Horse Records/BMGGeorge Harrison Catalogue Comes To Dark Horse Records/BMG
February 21, 2023

The agreement bringing the acclaimed solo recorded works of George Harrison to Dark Horse Records/BMG together with his music publishing catalogue for the first time ever, under one roof, solely at BMG. In celebration of Harrison’s 80th birthday, Dark Horse/BMG have released his entire catalogue in Dolby Atmos surround sound on Apple Music.
SOUP! Release New Single 'Supplies'SOUP! Release New Single 'Supplies'
February 21, 2023

Popping with the nuanced character and colourful palette we have come to expect from Soup!’s releases, the band also cite a host of retro influences such as Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Josef K and Factory Records heroes A Certain Ratio; all of whom are said to filtered into its heady brew of sounds.
