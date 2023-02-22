LES MISERABLES Staged Concert With Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher & More to Air on PBS

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals. Coinciding with its 35th triumphant year in London's West End, Cameron Mackintosh produced a spectacular sell-out staged concert version at the Gielgud Theatre.

Featuring an all-star cast including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and John Owen Jones, LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, February 25, 2023 (check local listings) on PBS and will be streaming on PBS Passport.

Acquired by PBS from NBCUniversal Global Distribution, and featuring a cast and orchestra of over 65, this sensational staged concert was filmed live at the Gielgud Theatre in 2019 and includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and "On My Own."

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.