Video: First Look at Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford in SWEENEY TODD Promo

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

Get a first look at Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in a new promo below!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, stars Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George).

The cast also features Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award®-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy® nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.


Interview: Jordan Fisher on SWEENEY TODD For a New Generation Photo
Interview: Jordan Fisher on SWEENEY TODD For a 'New Generation'
Broadway fans are just weeks away from attending the tale of Sweeney Todd once again, and Jordan Fisher is feeling the anticipation. BroadwayWorld caught up with Fisher to discuss what new and old fans of Sweeney Todd can expect from the production, being inspired by Stephen Sondheim, what rehearsals have been like, and more.
Photos: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Pose in New Art for SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Pose in New Art for SWEENEY TODD
Check out new photos of Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford for the upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Full Cast Announced For SWEENEY TODD Photo
Full Cast Announced For SWEENEY TODD
The full cast has been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George).
Video: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of SWEENEY TODD Photo
Video: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of SWEENEY TODD
The upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street has found its cast! Can't wait for February 26? Get to know the principal company with this roundup of videos!

