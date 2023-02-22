Pre-Broadway THE WIZ and More Set For Broadway in Hollywood 2023-24 Season

Broadway in Hollywood has announced their 2023-24 Season - consisting of seven shows: five Los Angeles premieres, one Pre-Broadway L.A. premiere, and the return of an American classic. All seven newly announced shows will play the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Broadway in Hollywood President Jeff Loeb states, "We're GONNA BE STARTIN' SOMETHIN' exciting with our newly announced 2023-24 season! Our new 7-show season, featuring one Pre-Broadway premiere, six Los Angeles Premieres, and the long-awaited return of an American classic, is reason enough to ease on down the road to the glorious Hollywood Pantages Theatre. It's a brand new day seeing our audiences thrive as the touring Broadway industry continues to make its triumphant return. It's going to be one THRILLER of a season! We can't wait to see you all!"

The new 2023-24 Season at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre kicks off with Broadway's most Tony Award-winning new show of the season MJ, the hit musical sensation that explores the creative mind and collaborative spirit of the legendary artist, Michael Jackson. Next up will be the Pre-Broadway L.A. Premiere of an all-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE WIZ. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary Tour, CHICAGO THE MUSICAL returns for the first time in nearly eight years. Revered playwright Conor McPherson writes and directs the Tony-winning GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, which boldly reimagines 20 legendary songs by Bob Dylan, as they've never been heard before. We will then present two family favorites, one new and one classic to the Pantages stage. MRS. DOUBTFIRE makes its hilarious and touching L.A. debut - and is then followed by an all-new production of PETER PAN, directed by Lonny Price with an additional book by Larissa FastHorse. Closing out the season, in a production overseen by Stephen Sondheim himself prior to his passing in late 2021, is COMPANY - the 2022 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, featuring revelatory staging by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott.

As previously announced, Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, will become immediately available as a Season Add-on for theatergoers who purchase Broadway in Hollywood's all-new 2023-24 Season.

MJ THE MUSICAL

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

December 20, 2023 - January 28, 2024

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Los Angeles as MJ, the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin 'somethin' as it makes its Los Angeles premiere at the Hollywood Pantages from December 20, 2023, through January 28, 2024.

The creative team features Scenic Design by Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe, Musical Supervision by David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb.

THE WIZ

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

February 13 - March 3, 2024

Pre-Broadway L.A. Premiere Engagement

Producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland, and Ambassador Theatre Group proudly announce that the all-new production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical THE WIZ, adapted from The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, will make its Pre-Broadway L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre

from February 13 - March 3, 2024. This highly anticipated production of THE WIZ is the first major revival in 40 years. Before THE WIZ eases on down Hollywood Boulevard, the tour will begin in the show's original home city of Baltimore, where it made its world premiere 50 years ago.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway-from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic grooves of such beloved, timeless hits as "Ease on Down the Road," which became the show's break-out single, and the bona fide classic "Home" in this spectacular revival.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce's "Single Ladies"), Amber Ruffin (additional material), and Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements) conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.

THE WIZ design team will include scenic design by Academy Award-winning Hannah Beachler (Black Panther, Beyonce's Black is King and Lemonade), costume design by Emmy Award-winning and two-time Academy Award nominated Sharen Davis (Ray, Dreamgirls), lighting design by Barrymore Award-winning Ryan J. O'Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man) and wig design by Academy Award-winning Mia Neal (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

March 5 - 24, 2024

The 25th Anniversary tour of CHICAGO, the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Cast Recording, will celebrate its return to L.A. at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from March 5 - 24, 2024.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Re-creation of the Original Production Direction is by Tânia Nardini. Re-creation of the Original Production Choreography is by Gary Chryst. Original Direction is by Tony Award-winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography in the style of Bob Fosse by Tony Award-winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features set design by Tony Award-winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award-winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer. Supervising Music Director Robert Billig with Orchestrations by Ralph Burns and Music Direction by Cameron Blake Kinnear. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

May 14 - June 2, 2024

Written and Directed by Conor McPherson and Music & Lyrics by Bob Dylan

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan, as they've never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along the Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone." GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY will celebrate its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from May 14 - June 2, 2024.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY received seven Tony Award Nominations in 2022 and is the winner for Best Orchestrations for Simon Hale. It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life, and hope. Experience this "profoundly beautiful" production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

June 11 - 30, 2024

MRS. DOUBTFIRE, everyone's favorite Scottish nanny, is headed to Los Angeles in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call "wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny" (Manchester Evening News) and "a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers" (The Hollywood Reporter). MRS. DOUBTFIRE will celebrate its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from June 11 - 30, 2024.

Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves the Chicago Tribune - one that proves we're better together.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick (the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O'Farrell), direction by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

PETER PAN

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

July 9 - 28, 2024

The all-new production of the timeless Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from July 9 - 28, 2024. This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years. This new production will be directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. The full creative and design team will be announced at a later date.

"PETER PAN is one of the great treasures of the American Musical Theatre," said director Lonny Price. "The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all." Said Larissa FastHorse, "I am thrilled to be part of bringing PETER PAN to life for a new generation. If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a PETER PAN that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come."

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed, and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and additional music by Jule Styne.

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including "I'm Flying", "I Gotta Crow", "I Won't Grow Up" and "Neverland".

COMPANY

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

July 30 - August 18, 2024

The thrilling Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's COMPANY, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, will celebrate its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from July 30 - August 18, 2024. This national tour of COMPANY follows the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End and Tony Award-winning run on Broadway. The most honored musical of the 2021-2022 Broadway season is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America). Sondheim and Elliott collaborated to update COMPANY, bringing Bobbie's array of friends and lovers into the 21st century.

COMPANY, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip-smart musical comedy, given a game changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

The production opened to critical acclaim on Broadway December 9, 2021, and was called "gloriously transformative" (The New York Times), "dazzling" (The Hollywood Reporter), "sensational" (Variety), "deeply funny" (The Washington Post), "a phenomenon that should be experienced in person at least once in this life" (The New Yorker), and "hands down the best musical production of the season" (New York Post).

The creative team for COMPANY includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor, additional vocal arrangements), Tony Award winner Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Tony Award nominee Neil Austin (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (sound design), Tony Award nominee David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design) and Tara Rubin (casting). The North American tour of COMPANY is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions, Work Light Productions and Catherine Schreiber.