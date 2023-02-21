Wake Up With BWW 2/21: PARADE Begins Previews, 1776 Tour Photos, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Happy first preview to Parade, which begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Today's top stories include photos from the National Tour of 1776, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Opens the BAFTAs with a Musical Performance

by Michael Major

Watch a video clip of Ariana DeBose opening the BAFTAs with a song honoring the actresses nominated that night, including Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hong Chau, Ana De Armas, Danielle Deadwyler, Emma Thompson, Cate Blanchett, and more.. (more...)

Broadway Producing Heavyweight Hal Luftig Company Declares Bankruptcy

by Cara Joy David

As last year wound to a close, the Hal Luftig Company, Inc. (which I'll call the 'Company' for short), well-known producer Hal Luftig's theatrical production company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In layman's terms, the goal is to come out of bankruptcy with a payment plan which will enable the Company to pay off its debts on a set schedule. Meanwhile, Luftig continues to produce.. (more...)

VIDEO: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'Let's Be Bad' on THE VIEW

by Michael Major

J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on The View this morning to perform 'Let's Be Bad.' Written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, audiences may recognize 'Let's Be Bad' as it previously appeared in the popular television series SMASH, written for the fictional musical 'Bombshell.' Watch the video now!. (more...)

New London Production of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING Will Feature Michelle Visage as the Voice of 'The Book'

by Stephi Wild

An all new production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is coming to London, featuring RuPaul Drag Race judge Michelle Visage as the voice of 'The Book'.. (more...)

VIDEO: Jinkx Monsoon, Charlotte d'Amboise & Lana Gordon Talk CHICAGO on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

Chicago stars Jinkx Monsoon, Charlotte d'Amboise, and Lana Gordon sat down with Megan Ryte on Good Morning America over the weekend to discuss the impact that Monsoon has made on Chicago on Broadway. Monsoon makes history as the first drag queen to play the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton on Broadway. Watch the video interview now!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Gisela Adisa, Nancy Anderson, Liz Mikel & More in the National Tour of 1776

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at production photos of the national tour of 1776!. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of the 1776 National Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at opening night red carpet photos of the new national tour of 1776!. (more...)

Interview: West End & Television Star Melanie La Barrie Talks & JULIET Broadway Debut

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring West End and television star Melanie La Barrie, who is currently making her Broadway debut as Nurse in & Juliet!. (more...)

VIDEO: SIX Star Hailee Kaleem Wright Talks Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway on TODAY

by Michael Major

SIX star Hailee Kaleem Wright appeared on the TODAY Show with Hoda and Jenna this morning to discuss her inspiring story overcoming homelessness twice before starring on Broadway. Watch the new interview video now!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Parade begins previews on Broadway tonight, meet the cast here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!