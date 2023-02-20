Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New London Production of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING Will Feature Michelle Visage as the Voice of 'The Book'

Performances will run Friday 12 May - Saturday 17 June, 2023 at Southwark Playhouse Borough.

Feb. 20, 2023  

An all new production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is coming to London, featuring RuPaul Drag Race judge Michelle Visage as the voice of 'The Book'.

'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' is a comic gem that took Broadway by storm in 1961, winning both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize. It was revived twice on Broadway in acclaimed productions starring Matthew Broderick and Daniel Radcliffe.

A satire of big business and all it holds sacred, it follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook called "How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying" to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant "company man", the office party, backstabbing co-workers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.

'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' boasts an exhilarating score by Frank Loesser - one of America's great composer/lyricists also responsible for 'Guys & Dolls' - including 'I Believe in You', 'Brotherhood of Man' and 'The Company Way'.

This all new production will feature Michelle Visage ('RuPaul's Drag Race') as the voice of 'The Book'. Cast to be announced.

Director Georgie Rankcom ('Anyone Can Whistle' at the same venue) said: 'This show has always intrigued me and to have the chance to bring it to life at Southwark Playhouse is incredibly exciting. We hope that this version will resonate with a new generation of theatergoers who will see just how brilliant and incisive the piece really is. Existing fans of the show will see and hear everything they love but presented by a cast and team who represent the society that we live in now. We plan to find new and exciting talents to bring this story to life as it's never been seen before. We're excited to embrace the absurdity of the show through a modern lens, whilst retaining all the wit and DNA of the original. Expect big laughs, big musical numbers and big heart, all in a small space that allows you to feel like you're a part of the action."

Creative Team

Director Georgie Rankcom (they/them)
Choreographer Alexzandra Sarmiento (she/her)
Musical Director Natalie Pound (she/her)
Set and Costume Designer Sophia Pardon (she/her)
Lighting Designer Lucía Sánchez Roldán (she/her)
Sound Designer Jake Johnson (he/him)
Orchestrator Stuart Morley (he/him)
Stage Manager Waverley Moran (she/they)
Production Manager Misha Mah (they/them)
Casting Director Peter Noden (he/him)
Producer / General Manager Jodee Conrad (she/her)

