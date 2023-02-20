Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: SIX Star Hailee Kaleem Wright Talks Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway on TODAY

SIX is now running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Feb. 20, 2023  

SIX star Hailee Kaleem Wright appeared on the TODAY Show with Hoda and Jenna this morning to discuss her inspiring story overcoming homelessness twice before starring on Broadway.

When Wright, who plays Catherine of Aragon in SIX, and her mother, who is also a performer, moved to the city to pursue their dreams, they soon found themsevles living in a shelter, a "dehumanizing" experience for the both of them.

When they eventually moved back to Texas, they soon found themselves without a home once again due to flooding. With just $200 to her name, Wright moved back to New York City to follow her dreams.

"The thing that I loved about New York is that even when I was unhoused, I still had the opportunity to see glimpses of what my future could be," Wright shared. "Walking past these Broadway stages and I'm imagining walking in the stage door as I'm walking to my retail job. It was also kind of me being a little defiant, like I'm not going to fail. I want to challenge every stereotype, every thought about what you think about unhoused people, Black people, that we are more than what you could ever imagine."

Watch the complete interview below, in which Wright and her mother discuss their remarkable journey, how Wright connects to her lines in SIX, and more.

Wright made her Broadway debut in Paradise Square in 2022. She has appeared in regional musicals such as The Black Clown at the American Repertory Theatre/ Lincoln Center and Paradise Square at Berkeley Repertory Theater. Other credits include the National tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Watch the interview with Wright and her mother here:





