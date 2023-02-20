Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of the 1776 National Tour

1776 officially opened on February 16, 2023, at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia, PA, and will make limited engagement stops at major cities across North America.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Get a first look at opening night red carpet photos of the new national tour of 1776 below!

This production was developed and premiered by the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University before playing on Broadway with Roundabout Theatre Company at the American Airlines Theater. The national tour of 1776 officially opened on February 16, 2023, at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia, PA, will make limited engagement stops at major cities across North America.

The 1776 company includes Shelby Acosta (she/her) as 'Sec. Charles Thomson,' Gisela Adisa (she/her) as 'John Adams,' Nancy Anderson (she/her) as 'Thomas Jefferson,' Tiffani Barbour (she/her) as 'Andrew McNair,' Dawn Cantwell (she/her) as 'Col. Thomas McKean,' Julie Cardia (she/her) as 'Stephen Hopkins,' Amanda Dayhoff (she/her) as a Standby, Sara Gallo (she/her) as a Standby, Joanna Glushak (she/her) as 'John Dickinson,' Anissa Marie Griego (she/her) as 'Roger Sherman,' Kassandra Haddock (she/her) as 'Edward Rutledge,' Shawna Hamic (she/her) as 'Richard Henry Lee,' Lisa Karlin (she/her) as a Standby, Connor Lyon (she/her) as 'Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall,' Liz Mikel (she/her) as 'Benjamin Franklin,' Oneika Phillips (she/her) as 'John Hancock,' Lulu Picart (she/her) as 'Samuel Chase,' Kayla Saunders (she/her) as a Standby, Ariella Serur (she/they) as 'Judge James Wilson,' Brooke Simpson (she/her) as 'the Courier,' Sav Souza (they/them) as 'Dr. Josiah Bartlett,' Lillie Eliza Thomas (she/her) as a Standby, Tieisha Thomas (she/her) as 'Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon,' Jill Marie Vallery (she/her) as 'Caesar Rodney,' Zuri Washington (she/her) as 'Robert Livingston,' Gwynne Wood (she/they) as 'George Read,' and Candice Marie Woods (they/them) as 'Joseph Hewes.'


