VIDEO: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'Let's Be Bad' on THE VIEW

Some Like It Hot is currently running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.

Feb. 20, 2023  

J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on The View this morning to perform "Let's Be Bad."

Written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, audiences may recognize "Let's Be Bad" as it previously appeared in the musical television series SMASH, written for the fictional musical "Bombshell."

The cast recently performed "You Can't Have Me (If You Don't Have Him)" on Late Night With Seth Meyers (watch here) and on Good Morning America (watch here). In November, they made their television debut performing the title song on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (watch here).

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Joining Ghee and Borle in the cast are Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie.

The ensemble includes Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius R. Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Martin, Abby Matsusaka, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, Julius Williams, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country.

Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Watch the new performance here:





