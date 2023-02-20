Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Industry Pro
Click Here for More on Industry Pro
Broadway Producing Heavyweight Hal Luftig Company Declares Bankruptcy

Broadway Producing Heavyweight Hal Luftig Company Declares Bankruptcy

With $150,000 in assets and over $2.8 million in debts, the production company declared bankruptcy and is aiming for a reorganization.

Feb. 20, 2023  

As last year wound to a close, the Hal Luftig Company, Inc. (which I'll call the "Company" for short), well-known producer Hal Luftig's theatrical production company, filed for Chapter 11. The stated goal is to come out of bankruptcy with a court-approved payment plan to pay off the Company's debts. Meanwhile, Luftig continues to produce.

According to court filings, the bankruptcy was not necessitated by the pandemic, but rather a judgment against the Company and Luftig. In 2019, FCP Entertainment Partners (run by Warren Trepp), a former producing partner of Luftig, filed a claim against Luftig and the Company, arguing, among other things, that FCP was entitled to monies it did not receive related to productions of KINKY BOOTS and the Broadway production of THE ELEPHANT MAN. An amended complaint also accused Luftig of reducing FCP's THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE profit share.

Last year an arbitrator found for Luftig and the Company in relation to some of FCP's claims, but still ruled Luftig and the Company were on the hook to FCP for approximately $2.64 million. The arbitrator also granted FCP a 55% share of the Company's future profits related to productions of KINKY BOOTS. (Without getting too into the weeds, the Company owns 15.7315% of the interests in Kinky Boots LLC, the top of the KINKY BOOTS licensing tree, so FCP is to receive 55% of the profits of that 15.7315%.) A court confirmed the award. Luftig is currently appealing on behalf of himself, but not the Company, so the Company is obligated to pay. Except bankruptcy creates a stay, meaning most obligations, including the obligation to pay FCP, are put on hold while the bankruptcy process proceeds. Although Luftig the individual did not apply for bankruptcy, the court granted his application to have the stay apply to him too, allowing him to temporarily avoid dealing with FCP's payment demands.

The court filings reveal various specifics about the Company and the impact of the pandemic on it. The Company reported approximately $150,000 in assets. It still receives funds from KINKY BOOTS, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, AMERICAN UTOPIA, the Stiles/Drewe musical BECOMING NANCY (which never made it to Broadway), SIX and more. (In the mini-scoop category, Luftig stated in a filing that the Sarah Jessica Parker/Matthew Broderick PLAZA SUITE may hit London and Los Angeles, which would bring money into the Company.)

The Company owes the most money to FCP, then $150,000 plus interest to the U.S. Small Business Administration on a SBA Disaster Loan and $75,000 to an individual, Amy Deutsch, on a loan. In terms of operating expenses, in December, for example, the Company expected to incur expenses of over $73,000 (including a hefty salary for Luftig) and make a $19,500 shareholder distribution to Luftig.

During the theater shutdown, Luftig continued paying the Company's two non-executive employees, but stopped collecting a salary himself. In terms of government money, the Company received approximately $133,830 in PPP loans, $614,069 from the Shuttered Venue Operators' Grant program and the $150,000 that requires repayment. Luftig and his husband also borrowed money from a bank (with their house as collateral) and loaned the Company $450,000. A spokesperson for Luftig stated that Luftig forgave the loan, meaning the Company no longer needs to pay it back.

There is no indication this filing will impact the business of producing or Luftig's future productions, which include Broadway's LIFE OF PI and HERE LIES LOVE.

A spokesperson for Luftig provided the following statement from the producer:

"I am proud to have always conducted my business relationships with the greatest integrity. This corporate reorganization is a response to a simple contractual dispute arising from a unique relationship with a former business partner that dates back to the earliest days of my producing career. The corporate filing allows us to address that situation directly while continuing to produce wonderful new works unrelated to this dispute."

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Industry Pro Newsletter: Are audiences worse behaved? Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Are audiences worse behaved?
Recent reporting from the UK has many, anecdotally at least, convinced that post-pandemic shutdown audiences are significantly worse behaved than they were before the pandemic. While we don’t have hard data to back up that claim, the stories in the linked article below about the audience behavior are certainly eyebrow raising.
The Return of the Antonyo Awards (With Another Name) Photo
The Return of the Antonyo Awards (With Another Name)
On October 7, 2022--a mere three days before 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards were supposed to take place at the Apollo Theater--the Antonyos were canceled. The related press release was light on details. Rumors swirled. Broadway Black founder Drew Shade, who originally conceived of the awards in 2020, stayed silent publicly.
Industry Pro Newsletter: Innovate to Survive Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Innovate to Survive
In both the US and the UK government funding decisions have shifted the way that many companies are able to go about their business - in England, the massive shift in Arts Council England funding has left many major stages looking to fill huge gaps in their books.
How INTO THE WOODS Worked Around the Tony Rules for Brian dArcy James Photo
How INTO THE WOODS Worked Around the Tony Rules for Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James is Tony eligible this season for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in INTO THE WOODS. But he didn't perform on INTO THE WOODS on what appeared to be the revival's opening night, July 10, as required by the Tony rules for eligibility. So how is he eligible? The Broadway League allowed the show to change its opening night after the fact.

From This Author - Cara Joy David

BroadwayWorld's Industry Editor Cara Joy David is a New York-based entertainment journalist who has been covering the theater industry for over a decade. Her features have appeared in The New Y... (read more about this author)


The Return of the Antonyo Awards (With Another Name)The Return of the Antonyo Awards (With Another Name)
February 13, 2023

On October 7, 2022--a mere three days before 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards were supposed to take place at the Apollo Theater--the Antonyos were canceled. The related press release was light on details. Rumors swirled. Broadway Black founder Drew Shade, who originally conceived of the awards in 2020, stayed silent publicly.
How INTO THE WOODS Worked Around the Tony Rules for Brian d'Arcy JamesHow INTO THE WOODS Worked Around the Tony Rules for Brian d'Arcy James
February 6, 2023

Brian d'Arcy James is Tony eligible this season for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in INTO THE WOODS. But he didn't perform on INTO THE WOODS on what appeared to be the revival's opening night, July 10, as required by the Tony rules for eligibility. So how is he eligible? The Broadway League allowed the show to change its opening night after the fact.
Where Will the Tonys Have ROOM?Where Will the Tonys Have ROOM?
January 30, 2023

Sometimes seasons go by without any truly perplexing questions for the Tony Award Administration Committee to answer. This will not be one of those seasons. As I wrote last month, there are close calls on what will be considered a new play versus revival and now thrown into the mix is the play or musical decision involving ROOM.
How Regional Theaters Are Making it Work in 2023How Regional Theaters Are Making it Work in 2023
January 23, 2023

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the problems regional theaters are having attracting audiences. Unfortunately, there is no magic formula. Audience members I’ve spoken to on my trips to regionals have cited all kinds of reasons for being there.
The Equity/SAG-AFTRA Streaming Deal is DoneThe Equity/SAG-AFTRA Streaming Deal is Done
January 17, 2023

We've got the latest scoop on the Equity/SAG-AFTRA streaming deal. Actors Equity Association is no longer in charge of theater streaming, at least according to SAG-AFTRA.
share