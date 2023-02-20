VIDEO: Jinkx Monsoon, Charlotte d'Amboise & Lana Gordon Talk CHICAGO on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Chicago stars Jinkx Monsoon, Charlotte d'Amboise, and Lana Gordon sat down with Megan Ryte on Good Morning America over the weekend to discuss the impact that Monsoon has made starring in Chicago on Broadway.

"The Broadway community is coming to re-see Chicago, they've all seen it but they're coming back, plus a younger crowd that had never seen it are coming. So it's packed every night, it's filled with joy, and Jinkx has brought that to the show," d'Amboise, who played Roxie, shared.

Gordon, who plays Velma, went on to discuss the crowds at the stage door, many of which came to see Monsoon but are now "hooked" after their first Broadway experience.

Monsoon, who makes history as the first drag queen to play the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton on Broadway, discussed being welcomed into the Chicago family, which has been running for over 25 years.

"It's just so easy to perform in this cast because it is like a family and everyone told me that coming in. People come back to the show time and time again. People come back just because they miss the rest of the family," Monsoon discussed, going on to tell the story of original Chicago star Bebe Neuwirth recently coming to visit the show.

With "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7", Jinkx Monsoon became the first drag queen in Drag Race "herstory" to win the crown twice, earning the coveted title "Queen of All Queens." Her hilarious and studied impression of Judy Garland on the season's "Snatch Game" episode became a viral sensation, and one of the most talked about TV moments of 2022.

She then toured across Australia, New Zealand, and South America, headlined at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and debuted her stand-up comedy show in cities across the U.S.

CHICAGO is Broadway's longest running American musical, celebrating its 26th year on Broadway this past November.

Watch the video interview here:



