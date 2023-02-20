VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Opens the BAFTAs with a Musical Performance

Last night, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose opened the BAFTA Awards with a musical performance.

Watch a clip from DeBose's song below, in which she honors the actresses nominated that night, including Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hong Chau, Ana De Armas, Danielle Deadwyler, Emma Thompson, Cate Blanchett, and more.

DeBose won the BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress last year for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

In addition the BAFTA, DeBose also made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, and Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story.

She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Host of the 2022 Tony Awards, DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. She will voice a role in a new Disney animated movie musical, out later this year.

Watch the video clip here: