Meet the Cast of PARADE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

The new Broadway production of Parade begins previews tonight, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Parade will play Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) with previews starting Tuesday, February 21 ahead of a Thursday, March 16 official opening night. This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, August 6 only.

Meet the cast below!

BEN PLATT

(Leo Frank)

is reprising his successful Off-Broadway run at the City Center. Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen (Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Drama League Awards), The Book of Mormon. National Tours: Caroline, or Change; Book of Mormon. Film: Theater Camp, The People We Hate at The Wedding, Dear Evan Hansen, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Run This Town, Ricki and The Flash. Television: "Will & Grace," "The Premise," "The Politician" (Golden Globe nomination), "The Simpsons." Albums; Sing To Me Instead and Reverie. Two sold-out tours with venues including Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden.

MICAELA DIAMOND

(Lucille Frank)

made her Broadway debut as 'Babe' - the youngest Cher - in The Cher Show. She recently appeared in both The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical and Leanord Bernstein's opera Mass at the Kennedy Center, Williamstown Theatre Festival's Row, and Ethan Coen's A Play Is A Poem in Los Angeles. Television and film: NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live," Peggy in Tick, Tick... Boom!, "The Gilded Age," and "Up Here" on Hulu.

ALEX JOSEPH GRAYSON

(Jim Conley)

Broadway: Into the Woods, Girl from the North Country, A Bronx Tale.

Off-Broadway: Toni Stone.

National tour: Once on this Island.

SEAN ALLAN KRILL

(Governor Slaton)

Broadway: Jagged Little Pill (2020 Tony nominee, Grammy), Honeymoon in Vegas, On A Clear Day, Mamma Mia! Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc, Brother/Sister Plays, Civil War Christmas, Hit the Wall. Kennedy Center: Chess. Tour: Thoroughly Modern Millie. TV: "Dopesick," "Godfather of Harlem," "Search Party," "Dr. Death," "Mr. Robot," "Blacklist," "Blue Bloods." Film: Intermedium.

HOWARD McGILLIN

(Old Soldier/Judge Roan)

Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Gigi, Kiss of the Spider Woman, She Loves Me, Secret Garden, Anything Goes (Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Sunday in the Park with George. Sondheim's Bounce Kennedy Center and Goodman Theatre. West End: Mack and Mabel, Anything Goes. Off-Broadway: Black No More, Confession of Lily Dare. Film: tick, tick...BOOM!

PAUL ALEXANDER NOLAN

(Hugh Dorsey)

dedicates this, his 9th Broadway appearance, to Frank Galati, who elevated artist's courage, and to Brent Carver, who courageously elevated himself for art.

JAY ARMSTRONG JOHNSON

(Britt Craig)

Broadway: Phantom of the Opera, On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, Hair. Off-Broadway and NYC: To My Girls; Scotland, PA; Darling Grenadine; A Chorus Line; Candide; Sweeney Todd; The Most Happy Fella; Fire and Air; Working; and Floyd Collins. Television and film: "Quantico," Sex & the City 2, "Law & Order: SVU."

KELLI BARRETT

(Mrs. Phagan)

Parade is Kelli's favorite show. Broadway: Doctor Zhivago, Wicked, Gettin' the Band..., The Royal Family, Baby It's You! Dozens of films and television shows including "The Punisher," "Fosse/Verdon," "Younger," "Dickinson," and "Chicago Fire." She's also a writer and certified life coach.

COURTNEE CARTER

(Angela)

Broadway: Once on This Island. National tours and regional: Once on this Island, Sing Street: A New Musical. Television and film credits include: "Harlem" (Amazon), "Charmed" (CW), "Pose" (FX), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC), "The Path" (Hulu), and Anything's Possible (MGM/Orion Pictures). Upcoming, HBO's "And Just Like That." Courtnee is a graduate of the UNCSA.

EDDIE COOPER

(Newt Lee)

is making his Broadway debut. Encores: Parade, Promenade, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater, Little Shop of Horrors. Concerts: Pirates of Penzance (American Airlines Theater), Anyone Can Whistle (Carnegie Hall). Classic Stage Company: Assassins, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Hartford Stage: Kiss My Aztec!. Television and film: "Mozart In The Jungle," "Banshee," "The Night Of," Better Nate than Ever.

ERIN ROSE DOYLE

(Mary Phagan)

is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut after performing in the New York City Center's production in November 2022.

MANOEL FELCIANO

(Tom Watson)

Dear Evan Hansen, To Kill A Mockingbird, Amélie, Disaster!, Sweeney (Tony Award nomination), Brooklyn, JCS, Cabaret. Off-Broadway: Alchemist, By The Way Meet Vera Stark, Secret Life of Bees, Changeling, Trumpery, Shockheaded Peter. Select regional: Twelfth Night, Tempest, Much Ado, Clybourne Park, Caucasian Chalk, Zoo Story, Elektra, Three Sisters. Select television: "Evil," "Blacklist," "Elementary," "NCIS." MFA NYU grad acting, BA Yale

DANIELLE LEE GREAVES

(Minnie McKnight)

Broadway: A Streetcar Named Desire, Hairspray (OBC), Rent, Sunset Boulevard, Show Boat (OBC). Film: Cubby, Growing Up (And Other Lies). Television: "East New York," "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "The Affair," "The Americans," "Elementary," "Show Me a Hero," "Nurse Jackie," "Smash," "The Big C," Rescue Me," "Damages," "Whoopi," "100 Centre Street."

DOUGLAS LYONS

(Riley)

Broadway: Chicken and Biscuits (playwright). As an actor: Beautiful (Original Broadway Cast) and Book of Mormon. Tours: Rent, Dreamgirls and Book of Mormon. Douglas is a writer on Apple TV's Emmy-nominated series "Fraggle Rock." As a composer-lyricist, Beau (ATF) and Polkadots (Atlantic Theater Company).

JAKE PEDERSEN

(Frankie Epps)

is making his Broadway debut. National tours: Wicked (Boq), Escape to Margaritaville (Ensemble). Regional: Writing Kevin Taylor (Meadow Brook Theatre), Newsies (Crutchie, NLBP). New works: The Last Day (Sarah Schlesinger/Mike Reid), The Lucky Boy (Kristen Childs). BFA in Musical Theatre from Penn State.

FLORRIE BAGEL

(Nurse & Others)

Broadway: The Rose Tattoo. Encores!: Call Me Madam, Me and My Girl, Brigadoon. Off-Broadway: Jerry Springer The Opera. National tour: Sister Act. Television: "Orange is the New Black," "The Gilded Age."

STACIE BONO

(Sally Slaton)

is making her Broadway debut. Tour: Miss Saigon (Ellen). Off-Broadway: Sweeney Todd (Beggar Woman/Pirelli), Avenue Q (Kate Monster/Lucy). Film and Television: "Billions," "The Flight Attendant," When a Man Falls. MFA Acting: Royal Central School of Speech & Drama.

HARRY BOUVY

(Swing)

is making his Broadway debut. Tour: Wicked, The Producers. Vegas: Spamalot. Off-Broadway: Silence! The Musical, A Man for All Seasons. One-man shows: I Am My Own Wife, Fully Committed, This Wonderful Life, Chesapeake. TV: "New Amsterdam," "Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "Billions," "Law & Order," "Sex & The City."

TANNER CALLICUTT

(Swing)

Broadway debut!

Most recently seen as Fender in the Hairspray national tour. Training: BFA Acting from Elon University.

MAX CHERNIN

(Mr. Turner & Others)

Broadway: Bright Star, Sunday In The Park with George. NYC: Brooklynite (Vineyard), Golden Apple (Encores!) Regional: Passing Through (Goodspeed), Daddy Long Legs (Theatre Raleigh), Elf (Pioneer). Television: "Dickinson," "Blacklist." CCM Alum.

EMILY ROSE DeMARTINO

(Essie & Others)

is making her Broadway debut in Parade.

BAILEE ENDEBROCK

(Swing)

is making her Broadway debut. Television and film: "Evil," Miranda's Victim. Regional: Rock of Ages, A Grand Night for Singing, Mamma Mia!, A Chorus Line, and Singin' in the Rain. BFA in Musical Theatre from CCM 2020.

CAROLINE FAIRWEATHER

(Swing)

is making her Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Parade (NYCC). Regional: ALIEN/NATION (WTF), Miss Bennet... (Shakespeare & Co.), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Madison Lyric Stage), Black Flag (BSC), Berkshire Theatre Group, and Ghostlit Rep. Member of The Forest of Arden. BA from Williams College.

CHRISTOPHER GURR

(Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy & Others)

Broadway: Cats (revival), Tuck Everlasting, Kinky Boots, Amazing Grace, All the Way. National tours: Memphis, Spamalot. Off-Broadway: Cyrano (New Group), Arturo Ui (Classic Stage). Television: "Madame Secretary," "Soul Santa," "Gilded Age," "The Good Fight," Godwin Page on "The Blacklist." Upcoming, Marius on "Retreat" for FX. Member AEA, SAG/AFTRA, SDC.

BETH KIRKPATRICK

(Nina Formby & Others)

Broadway and New York: Les Misérables, A Man of No Importance (CSC), Jerry Springer The Opera. Tour: Hello, Dolly! (Dolly understudy); Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mrs. Gloop); Les Misérables; The Phantom of the Opera. Other: Next to Normal (Diana), Carousel, Sweeney Todd, 6x The Sound of Music.

ASHLYN MADDOX

(Monteen & Others)

is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut. Originally from Houston, her recent credits include Ride the Cyclone (Arena/McCarter) and New York City Center's Parade.

SOPHIA MANICONE

(Iola Stover)

is making her Broadway debut in Parade. Theater credits: Parade (Iola at New York City Center), Ruthless (Tina), Charlotte's Web (Fern), Wizard of Oz (Dorothy), Sister Act (Mary Robert), Newsies (Katherine), Freaky Friday (Ellie), Sound of Music (Liesl).

WILLIAM MICHALS

(Detective Starnes & Others)

Broadway: The Beast and Gaston in Beauty And The Beast; Emile de Becque in South Pacific; and Bright Star. Opéra de Toulon - only American to play Emile in France. Title roles: The Man of La Mancha, Sweeney Todd, Most Happy Fella, The Music Man. Others: Javert, Fred/Petruchio, von Trapp, Lancelot, Chauvelin. Symphony: New York, D.C., San Francisco, San Diego, Maui, Hong Kong.

PRENTISS E. MOUTON

(Swing)

a Memphis, TN native is making his Broadway debut in Parade.

Alumnus of the 2010 Jimmy Awards. Studied voice at LSU. Regional: Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus) SLT at Tulane.

JACKSON TEELEY

(Officer Ivey & Others)

is delighted to be making his Broadway debut! Favorite past credits include Parade (New York City Center), ALIEN/NATION (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Within Earshot (Concept Album, 54 Below), Spring Awakening (Melchior), Into The Woods (Cinderella's Prince), Godspell (Judas).

RYAN VONA

(Standby for Leo Frank)

Broadway: Once, Beautiful, Paramour.

Regional: Streets of New York (Irish Rep), Love in Hate Nation (Two River), JCS (Conn Rep).

Music streaming wherever.

CHARLIE WEBB

(Young Soldier & Others)

is from Atlanta, GA and is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in Parade. Charlie is a singer, actor, photographer, and songwriter who attends the University of Oklahoma, Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre.

AURELIA WILLIAMS

(Swing)

Broadway: Once On This Island, In Transit. Off-Broadway: Suffs, First Date, Sistas The Musical. Tours: All Shook Up, Ain't Misbehavin'. Regional: Anne Of Green Gables, Newsies, Dreamgirls. Television and film: "Blacklist," "Fosse/Verdon," Holiday For Heroes (Hallmark).

Photo Credit: Parade, https://paradebroadway.com/cast-creative/