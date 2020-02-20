Wake Up With BWW 2/20: WEST SIDE STORY Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will officially open tonight. Thursday, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre!

Frozen welcomed its new cast members earlier this week. Check out photos of their first curtain call below!

True Crime Obsessed will make history as the first podcast on Broadway! The hit podcast recapping true crime documentaries with signature hilarity and sass, will play a historic show at the Hayes Theater!

Photo Coverage: FROZEN's Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz and Ryan McCartan Take First Curtain Call

by Katherine Lee

Frozen has welcomed a trio of new stars to the company beginning last night, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. McKenzie Kurtz makes her Broadway debut starring as Anna, Ciara Renée (Pippin, Big Fish, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) stars as Elsa, and Ryan McCartan (Wicked; Heathers: The Musical; Disney Channel's 'Liv & Maddie') joins the cast as Hans.

Photo Flash: First Look at Ivo van Hove's WEST SIDE STORY on Broadway!

Tomorrow is the big night! Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will open Thursday, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre. We've got your first look at the cast in action!

BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Encores! MACK & MABEL

by BroadwayWorld TV

Performances begin tonight for the New York City Center Encores! first show of the 2020 season- Mack & Mabel, running for seven performances February 19-23. Led by Broadway's Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha in the title roles, the production will also star Major Attaway (Fatty Arbuckle), Michael Berresse (William Desmond Taylor), Lilli Cooper (Lottie Ames), Ben Fankhauser (Frank Wyman), Jordan Gelber (Mr. Kessel), Evan Kasprzak (Freddy), Raymond J. Lee (Andy), Kevin Ligon (Eddie), Janet Noh (Ella), and Allen Lewis Rickman (Mr. Bauman).

HADESTOWN, THE PROM, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and More Set For the Ahmanson's 2020-21 Season

Center Theatre Group has announced its 54th season at the Ahmanson Theatre, which features Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen, The Prom, To Kill a Mockingbird, and more!

Review Roundup: What Did London Critics Think Of BE MORE CHILL?

by Review Roundups

Be More Chill opened in London last night at The Other Palace! It's based on the groundbreaking novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini, with original music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz. Let's see what the critics think!



Today's Call Sheet:

West Side Story officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will open Thursday, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre.

Marked by a record-setting 33 Broadway debuts, the cast of West Side Story includes Isaac Powell as Tony, Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Marissa Brown (debut), Gabi Campo, Adolfo Mena Cejas (debut), Daniel Ching (debut), Audrey Collette (debut), Lorna Courtney, Marc Crousillat (debut), Stephanie Crousillat (debut), Roman Cruz (debut), Kevin Csolak, Alexa De Barr (debut), Israel Del Rosario (debut), Jordan Dobson (debut), Tyler Eisenreich (debut), Armando Eleazar (debut), Marlon Feliz (debut), Satori Folkes-Stone (debut), Zuri Noelle Ford (debut), Ui-Seng François (debut), Yesy Garcia (debut), Carlos E. Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener(debut), Jacob Guzman, Matthew Johnson (debut), Dharon E. Jones (debut), Jarred Manista (debut), Michaela Marfori (debut), Ilda Mason (debut), Michelle Mercedes (debut), Paul Morland (debut), Daniel Oreskes, Pippa Pearthree, Mia Pinero (debut), Gus Reed (debut), Thomas Jay Ryan, Michael Seltzer (debut), Ahmad Simmons, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True (debut), Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek (debut), Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman (debut), Danny Wolohan, and Kevin Zambrano (debut).

Set Your DVR...

The cast of West Side Story will appear on TODAY!

Blair Underwood will appear on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE!

TRUE CRIME OBSESSED Podcast Will Play Live on Broadway; Special Guests to Include Lesli Margherita and More

"True Crime Obsessed," the hit podcast recapping true crime documentaries with signature hilarity and sass, has announced a historic show at the Hayes Theater, marking the first time in history a podcast has performed live on Broadway. Co-hosts Patrick Hinds and Gillian Pensavalle are bringing their true crime/comedy podcast live to the stage for one memory-making night, recapping the documentary "Frank Serpico" - the 2017 documentary that features former NYPD officer Frank Serpico telling the story, in his own words, of his one-man crusade for police reform in the early 1970s.

Throughout the evening, Hinds and Pensavalle will be joined on stage for live performances from their Broadway pals Justin Guarini ("American Idol," Broadway's "Wicked," "Women on the Verge," "In Transit"), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Broadway's "Matilda," "Dames at Sea"), and Ellyn Marie Marsh (Broadway's "Kinky Boots," "Pretty Woman," "Priscilla Queen of the Desert").

Watch Erika Jayne Perform 'Roxie' on The Wendy Williams Show

Watch Erika Jayne perform 'Roxie' from Chicago on The Wendy Williams Show!

Chicago welcomed singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") in her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart this January. She is currently playing a 12-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, March 29, 2020.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jessie Mueller, who turns 37 today!

Jessie Mueller most recently starred in the Kennedy Center production of The Music Man. Most recently on Broadway she starred as Julie Jordan in the revival of Carousel.

Next up for Mueller is starring in The Minutes, which begins performances on Broadway this month!

Mueller started her career in Chicago and won a Joseph Jefferson Award in 2008 for her role as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel. In 2011, she moved to New York City to star in the Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. She won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in the lead role of Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and originated the lead role of Jenna in the musical Waitress on Broadway.

