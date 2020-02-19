TRUE CRIME OBSESSED Podcast Will Play Live on Broadway; Special Guests to Include Lesli Margherita and More
"True Crime Obsessed," the hit podcast recapping true crime documentaries with signature hilarity and sass, has announced a historic show at the Hayes Theater, marking the first time in history a podcast has performed live on Broadway. Co-hosts Patrick Hinds and Gillian Pensavalle are bringing their true crime/comedy podcast live to the stage for one memory-making night, recapping the documentary "Frank Serpico" - the 2017 documentary that features former NYPD officer Frank Serpico telling the story, in his own words, of his one-man crusade for police reform in the early 1970s.
Throughout the evening, Hinds and Pensavalle will be joined on stage for live performances from their Broadway pals Justin Guarini ("American Idol," Broadway's "Wicked," "Women on the Verge," "In Transit"), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Broadway's "Matilda," "Dames at Sea"), and Ellyn Marie Marsh (Broadway's "Kinky Boots," "Pretty Woman," "Priscilla Queen of the Desert").
"We are so unbelievably excited and honored to be bringing our show to Broadway. We're both theater kids at heart and we met because we were both making Broadway podcasts, so this is just a full circle dream come true! And to get to make a little history in the process by being Broadway's first podcast? We just couldn't be more excited about this," said "True Crime Obsessed" co-hosts Patrick Hinds and Gillian Pensavalle.
No stranger to Broadway, Hinds and Pensavalle's podcast careers first originated in the theatrical space. Hinds previously served as host of the popular "Theater People" podcast, a show featuring full-length interviews with Tony winners, Broadway legends, and today's brightest theater stars. He also launched successful podcasts "Broadway Backstory" as well as "The Official Disney on Broadway Podcast." Pensavalle is the creator and host of "Hamilcast: A Hamilton Podcast," the official podcast of the smash hit musical.
Tickets are available HERE. The Hayes Theater is located at 240 W. 44th Street, New York City.
ABOUT "TRUE CRIME OBSESSED"
Hit true crime/comedy podcast "True Crime Obsessed" is created and hosted by Patrick Hinds and Gillian Pensavalle. Each week, the pair recap the true crime films and series that have captured the world's attention, including "Fyre Fraud," "The Ted Bundy Tapes," "The Case Against Adnan Syed," "The Disappearance of Maura Murray," and more - breaking each story down for listeners with their signature hilarity and sass, with the criminals always the butt of the joke. "True Crime Obsessed" is available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. For more information about the podcast and to purchase tickets to live shows, visit truecrimeobsessed.com.
