HADESTOWN, THE PROM, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and More Set For the Ahmanson's 2020-21 Season

Center Theatre Group has announced its 54th season at the Ahmanson Theatre, which features Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen, The Prom, To Kill a Mockingbird, and more!

"The 2020 - 2021 season at the Ahmanson is packed with nine shows, bringing back a sampling of our favorite productions and artists while also introducing our audiences to some exciting new work," said Ritchie.

"Among the new offerings is the stunningly beautiful epic directed by Oscar winner Sam Mendes, 'The Lehman Trilogy,' which follows nearly two centuries in the lives of an immigrant family and their namesake business that both defined and threatened to destroy the American dream. This production took London by storm and is poised to do the same to Broadway when it opens in March so we are thrilled to be one of only two other US venues to present this masterpiece of a production in the 2020 - 2021 season."

"We are proud to present two current Broadway hits making their Ahmanson debuts with Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin's truly original telling of an ancient Greek myth, the 2019 Tony-winning Best Musical 'Hadestown,' and Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's powerful new adaptation of the American classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird' directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

"We welcome back Bob Martin and Casey Nicholaw, who collaborated on 'The Drowsy Chaperone' when it made its US premiere at the Ahmanson in 2005. Bob and Casey return with their newest production, a big-hearted Broadway musical, 'The Prom.'

"We will also welcome back three fan favorites from the 2018 - 2019 season with the Tony-winning musicals 'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Come From Away' and 'Ain't Too Proud' all presented as part of the Encore! Series, allowing subscribers to choose one of the three encore productions and giving them the first opportunity to add the other productions if they wish. Also making a return is the legendary long-running hit 'Les Misérables' which last played the Ahmanson in 2011.

"These eight productions will be joined by an additional title to be announced later, to form a season bursting with dramas and musicals and offering a lot to love at the Ahmanson."

"The Lehman Trilogy"

Written by Stefano Massini

Adapted by Ben Power

Directed by Sam Mendes

October 20 - November 28, 2020

The story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening, The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions' critically acclaimed "The Lehman Trilogy" will transfer to the Ahmanson Theatre October 20 through November 28, 2020, after sold-out runs at The National Theatre, in London's West End, at the Park Avenue Armory, and following a limited Broadway engagement. Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Olivier Award-nominated Ben Power and directed by multiple Olivier Award, Tony Award and Oscar winner Sam Mendes ("The Ferryman," "Skyfall," "1917"), "The Lehman Trilogy" opens October 22.

"The Lehman Trilogy" weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage. On a cold September morning in 1844 a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. One hundred and sixty three years later, the firm they establish-Lehman Brothers- spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.

"The Lehman Trilogy" features set designs by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls and lighting design by Jon Clark. The composer and sound designer is Nick Powell, the co-sound designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot and movement by Polly Bennett. The associate director is Zoé Ford Burnett. Casting to be announced.

The world premiere of Stefano Massini's "The Lehman Trilogy" opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015. It turned out to be Artistic Director Luca Ronconi's final production before his death. A long-term admirer of Ronconi's, Sam Mendes was inspired to begin planning an English adaptation for Neal Street Productions.

"Dear Evan Hansen"

Book by Steven Levenson

Score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Direction by Michael Greif

December 1, 2020 - January 23, 2021

After a record-breaking, six-week engagement in the 2018-2019 season, the six-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical "Dear Evan Hansen" returns to the Ahmanson Theatre December 1, 2020 through January 23, 2021. Opening is set for December 3.

"Dear Evan Hansen" features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "The Greatest Showman") and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif ("Rent," "Next to Normal").

Declared "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, "Dear Evan Hansen" opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, including New York Times critic Jesse Green, who, in his May 2019 re-review of the show, declared it "more and more ingenious with each viewing."

The Broadway production recently celebrated its third anniversary on Broadway. In 2018, "Dear Evan Hansen" commemorated its two-year anniversary with a special donation to the Smithsonian, where the show's iconic blue polo and arm cast will now be part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC. A record-breaking US national tour launched in October 2018 and is currently playing across North America, and a limited engagement recently ended at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, where it ran through July 21, 2019. The show's second international production opened in the West End on November 19, 2019 , at London's Noel Coward Theatre.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of "Dear Evan Hansen" produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8-the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961-and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. A deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of "Waving through a Window" is now available digitally.

A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, "Dear Evan Hansen: through the window" (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories and a fully annotated script by the authors.

In addition to winning six 2017 Tony Awards and a 2018 Grammy Award, "Dear Evan Hansen" has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. "Dear Evan Hansen" is also the winner of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards three years running, and was just proclaimed the Best Long-Running Show and the Best Touring Production in the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

"Dear Evan Hansen," produced by Stacey Mindich, features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano. Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn and Danny Sharron are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. U.S. General Management is by 101 Productions.

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg

Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer

Original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel

Set Design by Matt Kinley inspired by the painting of Victor Hugo

Directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell

January 26 - February 28, 2021

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, "Les Misérables," will come to the Ahmanson Theatre January 26 through February 28, 2021. The press opening is set for January 28.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, "Les Misérables" tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. "Les Misérables" is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals, breaking box office records everywhere in its 35th year.

"Hadestown"

Book, Music and Lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell

Directed by Rachel Chavkin

March 2 - April 4, 2021

"Hadestown," the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theater Album," comes to Los Angeles March 2 through April 4, 2021. Opening is set for March 3.

Hailed by the Los Angeles Times' Charles McNulty as, "Quite simply one of the most exquisite works of musical storytelling I've seen in my more than 25 years as a theater critic," "Hadestown" is the most honored show of the 2018 - 2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's Grammy Award and eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

"Hadestown," the acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

The show originated as Mitchell's indie theatre project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, "Hadestown" has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories-that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone-"Hadestown" invites audiences on a hell- raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, "Hadestown" delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team for Broadway features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award winner and three-time Bessie Award winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy) and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

"Hadestown" electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theatre's 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London's National Theatre prior to Broadway. The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway (219 West 48th Street, New York) on April 17, 2019, where it continues to play to sold out houses nightly. "Hadestown" was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. "Hadestown" was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The Grammy-winning "Hadestown" Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available digitally. The album is produced by David Lai, Sickafoose, and Mitchell on Sing It Again Records. Anaïs Mitchell is a singer-songwriter whose recordings include the original studio album of "Hadestown" (2010, featuring Justin Vernon and Ani DiFranco) and "Young Man In America" (2012). Reinterpretations of traditional music include "Child Ballads" (2013, w/ Jefferson Hamer) and "Bonny Light Horseman" (2019, as Bonny Light Horseman). She has headlined worldwide and supported tours for Bon Iver, Josh Ritter and Punch Brothers. She received the 2019 Tony Award and 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Score for "Hadestown," and her music has featured in year-end best lists including NPR, Wall Street Journal, MOJO, Uncut, Guardian, Sunday Times and Observer.

"To Kill a Mockingbird"

Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel

April 29 through June 6, 2021. The opening will be announced at a later date.

Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas will perform the role of Atticus Finch and casting of the touring production will be announced.

On Broadway, the world premiere production of "To Kill a Mockingbird" continues to break record after record at the box office and holds the title of the most successful American play in Broadway history.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small- town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus' daughter Scout; her brother Jem; their housekeeper and caretaker Calpurnia; their visiting friend Dill; a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley and the other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama from the novel.

"Come From Away"

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by Christopher Ashley

June 9 - July 4, 2021

After a highly successful run in the 2018-2019 season, "Come From Away" returns to the Ahmanson Theatre June 9 through July 4, 2021. The opening night of "Come From Away" is set for June 11.

With a book, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, "Come From Away" is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley ("Come From Away"), musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine ("Come From Away," "Rocky"), with music supervision by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath ("Come From Away"), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt ("Act One"), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James ("Jelly's Last Jam"), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley ("Hamilton," "Jersey Boys"), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen ("End of the Rainbow"), orchestrations by Tony nominee August Eriksmoen ("Bright Star"), music arrangements by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath and casting by Telsey + Company.

"Come From Away" tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

"Come From Away" began performances on Broadway on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) where it continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

The Tony Award-winning musical launched a Second Company in Canada with a sold out four-week engagement in Winnipeg and is currently playing to standing-room-only audiences in Toronto at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), five Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," three Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," four Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," four Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," six San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," three Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," three Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

"The Prom"

Book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Directed and Choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

July 6 - August 8, 2021

Broadway's hit musical comedy "The Prom" comes to the Ahmanson Theatre July 6 through August 8, 2021. The opening is set for July 7.

"The Prom" features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner and 2019 Tony Award nominee Casey Nicholaw ("Mean Girls," "The Book of Mormon"); a book by Tony Award winner and 2019 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Bob Martin ("The Drowsy Chaperone") and 2019 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Chad Beguelin ("Aladdin"); music by 2019 Tony and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Matthew Sklar ("Elf"); and lyrics by 2019 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award Chad Beguelin.

"The Prom" is the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine called "smart and big- hearted" and The New York Times declares a Critic's Pick. It's a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

"The Prom" features scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask ("Book of Mormon"), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth ("Shuffle Along") and Matthew Pachtman ("Hello, Dolly!," Associate Costume Designer), lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz ("Frozen"), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan ("Mean Girls"), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette ("Present Laughter"), make-up design by Milagros Medina- Cerdeira ("Present Laughter"), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman ("Hello, Dolly!"), additional orchestrations by John Clancy ("Mean Girls"), music supervision by Mary- Mitchell Campbell ("Mean Girls"), music direction by Meg Zervoulis ("Mean Girls"), music arrangements by Glen Kelly (Mean Girls), vocal arrangements by Sklar and Campbell and casting by Telsey + Co./Bethany Knox. "The Prom" is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody Award winner Ryan Murphy ("The Boys In The Band," "American Horror Story") recently announced that he will be turning "The Prom" into a movie event for Netflix starring Meryl Streep (DeeDee), James Corden (Barry), Nicole Kidman (Angie), Andrew Rannells (Trent), Jo Ellen Pellman (Emma), Ariana DeBose (Alyssa), Kerry Washington (Mrs. Greene), Keegan-Michael Key (Principal Hawkins) and Awkwafina (Ms. Sheldon).

Viking Books also recently announced that Saundra Mitchell, author of over 20 books for tweens and teens, has written the YA novelization of the hit Broadway musical comedy, "The Prom," to adapt the new original musical into a reading experience that reflects the energy and humor of the show and echoes its message of acceptance and inclusion. The book was published on September 10, 2019, with Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. Prior to opening on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre, "The Prom" made its world premiere at The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA (Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director) in 2016 where Variety raved, "Musical Comedy Heaven! A funny, loving and joyous musical," and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution called the show, "A crowd-pleasing spectacle and delightful good fun! A valentine to the outrageous egos of the Great White Way."

"Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations"

Book by Dominique Morisseau

Music and Lyrics from The Legendary Motown Catalog

Choreographed by Sergio Trujillo

Directed by Des McAnuff

August 11 - September 5, 2021

The hit musical that launched the 2018 - 2019 Ahmanson season with a record- breaking pre-Broadway engagement, "Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations" returns to Los Angeles August 11 through September 5, 2021. The opening will be announced at a later date.

Featuring the Grammy-winning songs and Tony-winning moves, "Ain't Too Proud" is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history-how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, Ahmanson Theatre and Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, "Ain't Too Proud" opened on Broadway in March 2019 where it continues to play to sold-out audiences breaking the Imperial Theatre's box office record. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff and featuring the Tony Award-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator) and Liz Caplan (vocal supervision). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler with music direction and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

Tickets

Tickets for Center Theatre Group's 2020 - 2021 season at the Ahmanson Theatre will go on sale at 10 am Pacific on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 ,by season subscription and group sales only. General on-sale dates for individual productions will be announced at a later date. For information and to purchase a subscription by phone, call the exclusive subscription hotline at (213) 972-4444. To purchase season subscriptions online, visit www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/Ahmanson. Groups of 15 or more may reserve tickets by calling (213) 972-7231. General ticket on-sale dates for each show will be announced in the future.

Center Theatre Group offers a number of services to accommodate persons requiring mobility, vision and hearing access. For more information, please visit www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/Access.





