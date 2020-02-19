VIDEO: Watch Erika Jayne Perform 'Roxie' on The Wendy Williams Show

Watch Erika Jayne perform 'Roxie' from Chicago on The Wendy Williams Show!

Take a look at the clip below!

Chicago welcomed singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") in her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart this January. She is currently playing a 12-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Pop-dance artist Erika Jayne has raked in a whopping nine #1's on the US Billboard dance chart and toured the globe over the last decade. On top of that, the Atlanta native is a New York Times bestselling author, cast member and fan favorite on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and has appeared on major network television programs like ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," CBS's "The Young and The Restless" and Paramount's "Lip Sync Battle." Over the past year, Jayne took the beauty and fashion industries by storm, launching wildly successful collaborations with TooFaced Cosmetics and ShoeDazzle.





