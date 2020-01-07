Wake Up With BWW 1/7: Miguel Cervantes Will Join HAMILTON on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Broadway has found its next Hamilton! Miguel Cervantes, fresh off of his run in the Chicago production, will be joining the Broadway company within a couple of months, BroadwayWorld learned. He is expected to stay with the company for at least a year.

The Music Man is officially headed to the Winter Garden! Starring Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, the show will officially open on October 15, 2020. Previews will begin on September 9.

Beetlejuice is continuing to break records at the Winter Garden theatre! It has now broken the record for a 7-performance week with a gross of $1,435,799 the week ending January 5, 2020. The previous record was held by SCHOOL OF ROCK with a gross of $1,140,205.

1) Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?

The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island!. (more...)

2) Miguel Cervantes Will Lead HAMILTON on Broadway

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Miguel Cervantes will be joining the Broadway company of Hamilton, taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton, fresh off of his run in the Chicago production of the hit musical.. (more...)

3) BEETLEJUICE Has Broken the Winter Garden Box Office Record for the Third Time

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) announced Beetlejuice broke the Winter Garden (1634 Broadway) Box Office Record for a 7-performance week with a gross of $1,435,799 the week ending January 5, 2020. The previous record was held by SCHOOL OF ROCK with a gross of $1,140,205. The week ending January 5, 2020, also marked the 16 consecutive sold-out Beetlejuice performance.. (more...)

4) PHOTO: WAITRESS's Former Jennas Reunite On Closing Night

Sugar, butter, Jennas! Broadway said happy trails to the smash-hit musical Waitress on Sunday January 5th, and many of the show's former Jennas were on hand to celebrate the show's nearly four-year run. Head to the diner and check out the photo of Jessie Mueller, Sara Bareilles, Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and more of the queens of kindness and goodness!. (more...)

5) THE MUSIC MAN Will Officially Open at the Winter Garden Theatre This Fall

Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, is coming to Broadway. The show will officially open at the Winter Garden Theatre- the current home of Beetlejuice- on October 15, 2020. Previews will begin on September 9.. (more...)

