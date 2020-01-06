Miguel Cervantes Will Lead HAMILTON on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Miguel Cervantes will be joining the Broadway company of Hamilton, taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton, fresh off of his run in the Chicago production of the hit musical.

Cervantes will take over the role beginning in about two months, and will likely stay for at least a year.

No further details have been revealed at this time.

The Broadway Hamilton company includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr; Nicholas Christopher as George Washington; Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton; Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; Euan Morton as King George III; and Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

HAMILTON currently has two nation-wide touring companies and productions in Chicago, San Francisco and London. The Chicago production will have its last performance on January 5th, 2020.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.





