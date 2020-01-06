VIDEO: Behind The Scenes Of The SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Reunion Flash Mob

The cast of Saturday Night Fever on Broadway put on their boogie shoes for a reunion performance in Times Square, New York City, on October 5, 2019.

Filmed by Chris Ghelfi, organized by Shannon Beach, this behind-the-scenes video takes you through the flash mob rehearsal, rare photos, and audio footage of Orfeh singing "If I Can't Have You" at the Sitzprobe in September 1999.

Saturday Night Fever opened at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway October 21st, 1999 and ran for 501 performances. Producer Robert Stigwood, manager of The Bee Gees, made a star of John Travolta in the film version by Norman Wexler (based on a story by Nik Cohn) and produced the debut of the musical in London, which he subsequently brought to Broadway. The musical was directed and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with Martyne Axe conducting.

Watch below as Andy Karl leads the returning company, which included Paige Price, Orfeh and Bryan Batt, Karine Plantadit, Shannon Beach, and more!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You